There is nothing like exploring a mountain trout stream on a mid-summer day. The first thing you probably notice is the lack of angling pressure. Long gone are the crowds of April. This statement is true for both stocked and wild trout streams. Most folks simply don’t pursue trout during the dog days of August. Their loss doesn’t need to be yours, as good fishing can still be found, though you may find yourself having to explore new tactics.
Armed with either live bait or artificials, an angler should consider the following equipment as necessities. Those items would be a good pair of polarized sunglasses for spotting fish, a hat to cut the glare and also improve your underwater vision, and either camouflage or dark-colored clothing to help you blend into your surroundings. Many people would also add hip boots to this list, but the truth is an old pair of jeans and a cheap pair of tennis shoes will do just fine, not to mention provide you the opportunity to cool off when crossing the water’s flow. I would also recommend a quality bug repellant, as odds are good you will be entering the domain of mosquitoes, black flies and ticks.
In many respects, small stream trout fishing resembles hunting. Gone are the easily caught fish of April. Those that remain will require you to approach the water as quietly as possible, with the slightest vibration sending fish scurrying for cover. Never silhouette yourself relying on shadows and streamside vegetation to conceal your approach. Stay low and move slowly, stopping before you come to the waterís edge.
Once you are in position, now it’s time to read the water. Look for cover such as large rocks, submerged timber, undercut banks and deeper holes. All of these areas can be trout hideouts. Do you see any fish? Can you determine where the water flow will carry a bait? Consider all such information before making that first cast. A sloppy approach or one poorly-made cast could send the fish into a panic. Should you spook a fish, the best advice would be to rest the water. Quit casting, either returning at another time or at least remaining motionless and allowing things to return to normal for ten minutes or more before trying again.
A couple of other tips that can help your success rate include using as light a leader as possible to reduce visibility and drag. When choosing a bait, consider the fact that at this time of year trout feed heavily on terrestrials. Baits that mimic ants, beetles, grasshoppers, crickets, spiders and other waterside insects all are good choices.
Use each trip to the waterway to help you plan your next outing. If a certain log had a fish hiding under it, odds are good it will be there in the future as well. Undercut banks offer refuge from predators and are loved by trout. Remember those sneakers and jeans I recommended earlier? By wading in such apparel, you will notice temperature changes in the water. Places with springs feeding the stream can cause trout to stack up year after year as they look for comfort from the heat in these cooler waters.
Finally, don’t forget trout can be easily stressed during extreme heat. With this in mind, if you will be releasing your catch, play the fish quickly, and touch it as little as possible, allowing it to return to where it was taken from. As always, if not harvesting fish for the table, please pinch down your barbs to reduce injury. Trout are delicate creatures deserving our respect and care. Treating the resource correctly goes a long way in protecting it to be enjoyed again in the future. To put things simply: It’s just the right thing to do, so please do it. Good luck and here’s wishing you tight lines on your next streamside adventure.