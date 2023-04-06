CATAWISSA — Midd-West scored eight runs in the fifth inning to secure the HAC-III victory over Southern Columbia.
Rachel Keister had a game-high four runs for the Mustangs. Miley Beachel recorded seven strikeouts on the mound, and also scored twice and finished with four RBIs in the win.
Jenson Purnell hit a home run and recorded an RBI for Southern Columbia in the loss. Alana Reuter scored the Tigers' other run in the game, and recorded three strikeouts on the mound.
Midd-West 11, Southern Columbia 2
Midd-West;100;080;2 — 11-10-1
S.Columbia;000;010;1 — 2-5-3
WP: Miley Beachel. LP: Maddie Yost, Alana Reuter.
Midd-West: Rachel Keister 1-for-2, double, 4 runs; Storm Wilt 2-for-5, run, 2 RBIs; Sarah Shupp 1-for-4, double, run; Beachel 2-for-4, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Lorna Oldt 1-for-4, RBI; Teagan Schreffler 1-for-4, run; Cali Sauer 1-for-2, run; Madi Swineford 1-for-4, run, 2 RBIs.
Southern Columbia: Aubrey Miller 1-for-3, double; Macie Buhay 1-for-3; Jenson Purnell 1-for-3, HR, run, RBI; Reuter 1-for-3, double, run; Vivien Miller 1-for-3.