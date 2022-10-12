MIDDLEBURG — The Mustangs broke open a one-goal game with six second-period goals.
Abby Benner scored all three of her goals in the second period for Midd-West (9-6). Hayleigh Zechman and Sydney Jordan each had two goals. Bailey McCoy had a goal and three assists for Midd-West.
Sarah Shupp, Kinzee Batdorf, Madison Swineford, Emily Kline and Lorna Oldt all scored for the Mustangs.
Aleah Feltman had seven saves for the Mustangs. Nevaeh Sheeler had 21 saves for the Tigers (1-14).
Midd-West 13, East Juniata 0
First quarter
MW-Sarah Shupp (Bailey McCoy), 10:02.
Second quarter
MW-Abby Benner (Madison Swineford), 9:45; MW-McCoy (Makenna Franquet), 8:46; MW-Benner (Franquet), 7:44; Benner (McCoy), 2:11; MW-Sydney Jordan, 1:33; MW-Kinzee Batdorf (McCoy), :00.
Third quarter
MW-Hayleigh Zechman (Haylee Wolfley), 11:44; MW-Swineford, 3:44; MW-Zechman (Emma Wagner), :55.
Fourth quarter
MW-Jordan (Benner), 9:45; MW-Emily Kline, 3:00; MW-Lorna Oldt, :55.
Shots: MW, 34-7. Corners: MW, 14-5. Saves: MW 7 (Aleah Feltman); EJ 21 (Neel