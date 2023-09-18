MIDDLEBURG — Kyle Beward's 37 took medalist honors as he led the Mustangs to a victory over the Ironmen in a battle featuring some of District 4's top golfers.
Beward, the reigning District 4 champ, topped Danville's Cole Duffy — a returning state qualifier — and James Ciccarelli by two strokes to top honors. Chris Walter also shot a 39 for the Mustangs while Noah Romig fired a 40 over nine holes.
Midd-West 158, Danville 172
Shade Mountain Golf Course
Midd-West: Kyle Beward 37; Chris Walter 39; Noan Romig 40, Westin Kuhns 42; Trevor Sheaffer 45; Garrett Leitzel 47.
Danville: Cole Duffy 39, James Ciccarelli 39; Morgan Gerringer 45; Bronson Krainak 49; Brady Haas 51; Ryan Roney 55.