MILL HALL — Brandon Ferster and Noah Romig scored goals eight minutes apart, and Cole Keister had a clean sheet in the HAC crossover.
The Mustangs (10-7-1), who are sixth in the District 4 Class 2A power rankings, went on top just more than five minutes into the match when Owen Solomon set up Ferster. Romig scored shortly after with an assist from Kyle Ferster.
Midd-West led 7-1 in shots, with Keister making one save.
Midd-West 2, Central Mountain 0
First half
MW-Brandon Ferster (Owen Solomon), 34:44; MW-Noah Romig (Kyle Ferster), 26:34.
Shots: MW 7-1. Corners: MW 4-0. Saves: Midd-West 1 (Cole Keister); Central Mountain 5.