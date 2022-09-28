MIDDLEBURG — Kyle Ferster scored two second-half goals as the Mustangs rallied to earn a tie with the Lancers in HAC-II action.
The Lancers (4-7-1 overall, 1-5-1) took a 2-0 lead at the half on goals by Bryant Sullivan and Gabe Severn.
Ferster scored off an assist from Noah Romig with 26:27 left in regulation, then scored the game-tying goal with 17:26 left in regulation.
Ryan Taylor had 17 saves for Loyalsock, while Cole Keister had two stops for the Mustangs (7-4-1, 3-1-1).
Midd-West 2, Loyalsock 2
First half
Loy-Bryant Sullivan (Tyler Wescott), 18:03; Loy-Gabe Severn, 16:57.
Second half
MW-Kyle Ferster (Noah Romig), 26:27; MW-Ferster, 17:26.
Shots: MW, 19-4. Corners: MW, 14-1. Saves: Loyalsock (Ryan Taylor), 17; Midd-West (Cole Keister), 2.