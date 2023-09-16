SHICKSHINNY — Bailey McCoy scored a pair of fourth-quarter goals to lead the Mustangs to the nonconference win.
Kyle Brown got Midd-West (5-1) on the board after a scoreless first half before Brown assisted on McCoy's first goal midway through the fourth quarter.
The Mustangs outshot the Rangers 21-0.
Midd-West 3, Northwest 0
Third quarter
MW: Kylie Brown (Maesyn Franquet) 8:21.
Fourth quarter
MW: Bailey McCoy (Brown) 4:58; MW: McCoy 4:00
Shots: Midd-West, 21-0. Penalty corners: Midd-West, 18-1. Saves: Northwest (Mayliya Crispell) 18.