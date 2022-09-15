MIDDLEBURG — The Mustangs scored three straight goals against Northwest, rallying from an early one-goal deficit in a 3-2 victory.
Lorna Oldt tied the game to close out first quarter, finishing a corner after the buzzer.
Abby Benner scored and assisted on the other two goals as Midd-West knock off the Rangers to improve to 4-2 this season.
Midd-West 3, Northwest 2
First Quarter
NW-A. Hermantoski, 10:33; MW-Lorna Oldt (Sarah Shupp), 0:00.
Second Quarter
MW-Abby Benner (Bailey McCoy), 9:15.
Third Quarter
MW-Delaney Klinger (Benner), 3:01.
Fourth Quarter
NW-L. Franchella, 6:08.
Shots: NW 11-8. Corners: MW 12-5. Saves: Midd-West 9 (Paris Seibel); Northwest 5 (M. Crispell).