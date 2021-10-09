SHICKSHINNY — The game-winning goal came from the Mustangs' Marlo Spriggle, assisted by Delaney Klinger, at the 3:05 mark of the third quarter to lift Midd-West to the nonleague win.

Midd West (7-6-1) lead 2-1 after the first quarter with scores from Emily Kline and Delaney Klinger. Northwest's lone first-quarter score came from Alaina Carle at the 2:40 mark.

Northwest tied the game in the second quarter with a goal from Rachel Strange with 5:36 left.

The Mustangs will host East Juniata on Wednesday.

Midd-West 3, Northwest 2

First quarter

MW-Emily Kline, 6:35; NW-Alaina Carle, 2:40; MW-Delaney Klinger (Abby Benner), 2:07.

Second quarter

NW-Rachel Strange, 5:36.

Third quarter

MW-Marlo Spriggle (Klinger), 3:05

Shots: NW 10-3. Corners: NW 8-2. Saves: MW 8 (Paris Seibel 1, Aleah Feltman, 7).

Tags

Trending Video