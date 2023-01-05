MIDDLEBURG — The Mustangs raced out to a huge lead, winning the first six contested bouts on their way to a HAC-II victory.
After a forfeit at 114 pounds, Midd-West (1-0, 1-0) got five pins in a row to build a 36-0 lead. Matthew Smith (127) and Jeffrey Young (145) grabbed first-period falls for Midd-West. Charlie Paige, Conner Heckman and Kyle Ferster also added pins in the victory.
Heckman, a state bronze medalist, earned the 120th win of his career and 66th fall.
Midd-West 36, Central Columbia 28
114: Kaden Peters (MW) won by forfeit; 121: no match; 127: Matthew Smith (MW) pinned Alina Shannon, 1:05; 133: Charlie Paige (MW) pinned Josiah Hosler, 2:53; 139: Conner Heckman (MW) pinned Alexander Hosler, 5:20; 145: Jeffrey Yount (MW) pinned Caius Morrow, 1:00; 152: Kyle Ferster (MW) pinned Noah Baker, 2:29; 160: Alexander Roberts (CC) pinned Graham Yount, 1:51; 172: Greyson Shaud (CC) pinned Grant Yount, 1:20; 189: Joshua Worthington (CC) won by forfeit; 215: Aiden Hidlay (CC) major dec. Bryce Hackenburg, 13-5; 285: Maddix Karns (CC) won by forfeit; 107: no match.