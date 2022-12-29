MONTGOMERY — Chloe Sauer (13) and Gracie Trawitz (10) combined for 23 points as Midd-West wins their second game of the season against Montgomery.
The Mustangs' defense held the Red Raiders to single digits in all four quarters of the game.
Midd-West 37, Montgomery 26
Midd-West (2-5) 37
McKennin Voss 2 0-0 4; Gracie Trawitz 4 2-4 10; Chloe Sauer 6 1-6 13; Emily Kline 1 0-0 2; Emma Wagner 4 0-2 8. Totals: 17 3-12 37.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Cali Sauer.
Montgomery (1-6) 26
Madisyn Miller 1 0-4 2; Falin Reynolds 5 5-14 15; Ruby Solano 2 0-2 5; Kayana Walters 2 0-0 4. Totals: 10 5-20 26.
3-point goals: Solano.
Did not score: Makayla Cerami, Haylie Heverly, Addison Muhl, Arlyannah Craemer, Delilah Preitz.
Score by quarters
Midd-West;12;10;7;8 — 37
Montgomery;2;7;9;8 — 26