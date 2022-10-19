MIDDLEBURG — Becca Yount's natural hat trick powered Midd-West to the nonleague victory.
Yount scored twice in the first half, opening the scoring just 5:22 in, and tacked on a goal midway through the second. Chloe Sauer added a goal and an assist in the win, while Rachel Keister had a pair of assists for the Mustangs (10-6-2).
Jenelle Frye had 10 saves for Line Mountain (3-13).
Midd-West 4, Line Mountain 0
First half
MW-Becca Yount (Sammy Landis), 34:38; MW-Yount (Rachel Keister), 10:56.
Second half
MW-Yount (Keister, Chloe Sauer), 24:47; MW-Sauer, 5:17.
Shots: MW 21-4. Corners: MW 7-0. Saves: Line Mountain 10 (Jenelle Frye); Midd-West 4 (Rylee Weaver).