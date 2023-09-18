CATAWISSA — The Mustangs rallied after giving up the first goal, taking the lead by halftime in the HAC-II matchup.
Eliza Fenstermacher got the Tigers on the board in the first quarter, before Maeysn Franquet scored the first of her two goals to equalize. Abby Benner then scored 10 minutes later to give the Mustangs (6-1, 3-1) the lead for good.
Midd-West 4, Southern Columbia 1
First quarter
SC: Eliza Fenstermacher (Gracie Keller) 7:38.
Second quarter
MW: Maesyn Franquet (Abby Benner) 11:20; Benner (Emma Stahl, Bailey Mccoy) 2:12.
Third quarter
MW: McCoy (Kylie Brown) 8:09.
Fourth quarter
MW: Franquet 3:51.
Shots: Midd-West, 18-2; Penalty corners: Midd-West 13-3. Saves: Midd-West (Aleah Feltman) 1; Southern (Jenna Billig) 14.