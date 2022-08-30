MIDDLEBURG — The Mustangs broke open a tie at halftime with four unanswered goals.
The game was scoreless until 8:28 left in the opening half when Rachel Keister scored an unassisted goal, but Kate Butzler's penalty kick with 3:03 left for the Bulldogs tied the game.
Emily Bickel broke the tie just 2:40 into the second half off an assist from Keister, but Sammy Landis and Camryn Pyle added goals a minute apart to give Midd-West a 4-1 lead.
Chloe Sauer and Becca Yount added goals later in the second half after Devon Walker stopped the Mustangs run with 25:42 left in the game.
Rylee Weaver saved five shots for the Mustangs (2-0).
Midd-West 6, Jersey Shore 2
First half
MW-Rachel Keister, 8:28; JS-Kate Butzler (penalty kick), 3:03.
Second half
MW-Emily Bickel (Keister), 37:20; MW-Sammy Landis (Camryn Pyle), 28:37; MW-Pyle (Keister), 27:36; JS-Devon Walker, 25:42; MW-Chloe Sauer (Alyssa Heckman), 22:45; MW-Becca Yount, 19:21.
Shots: MW 18-8. Corners: MW 7-5. Saves: Jersey Shore 8 (Gracie Welshans); Midd-West 5 (Rylee Weaver).