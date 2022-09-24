MIDDLEBURG — Noah Romig and Alex Trojan each scored three goals for the Mustangs in a nonconference shutout win over Millville.
Connor Stoltzfus finished with a goal and two assists. Blake Hackenberg scored the other goal for Midd-West (6-4 overall, 2-1 HAC-II).
Midd-West 8, Millville 0
First half
MW-Noah Romig (Connor Stoltzfus), 37:46; MW-Alex Trojan (Romig), 37:12; MW-Blake Hackenberg, 25:26.
Second half
MW-Trojan (Stoltzfus), 29:45; MW-Stoltzfus (Owen Solomon), 28:41; MW-Romig, 25:50; MW-Trojan (William Stover), 16:58; MW-Romig (Brandon Ferster), 1:32.
Shots: MW 31-1. Corners: MW 13-1. Saves: Millville 23; Midd-West 1 (Cole Keister).