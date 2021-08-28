NORTH CENTRE TWP.— Although Midd-West came up short in a 21-7 loss to Central Columbia on Friday night, there were plenty of positives the Mustangs can build on.
Just three minutes into play following three separate weather delays, Midd-West fell behind by two touchdowns, and it looked as if the Mustangs were going to get blown out of Blue Jay Stadium.
However, that was not the case. Midd-West hung around until the game’s final minutes, but five turnovers proved too much to overcome in head coach Lance Adams’ debut.
“We talked about not quitting, seeing it through and facing adversity all offseason,” Adams said. “We worked on those intangibles probably more than we did X’s and O’s. It’s about those types of things, and how do you build a program based on the ability to face adversity. Tonight, our bus was running a little late, we had a bunch of lightning delays, and a kick return for a touchdown to start the game. Talk about facing adversity, I thought we did that. I thought we faced it well, and we finished.”
Central (1-0) got a 96-yard kickoff return from Eli Book to open the game, and that was followed up by a 30-yard run courtesy of Nathan Smith on the first play after the teams returned from two delays that totaled 74 minutes. Smith finished the game with 113 yards on 18 carries before leaving with an injury in the second half.
Midd-West (0-1) needed a response after the rocky start, and the Mustangs got it on the ensuing drive. The running back duo of Ethan Schlief and Austin Dorman began to gash the Central defense for big gains. The 13-play, 86-yard drive was capped off when Schlief crossed the goal line from two yards out to steady the ship when his team needed it.
“That was one of the nicest drives I’ve seen in the last couple of years by us,” Adams said. “Our biggest thing is, we’ve got to be able to do that more consistently. Part of that is ball control, which is something we work on, along with ball security. We do have plenty of things to work on.”
The Mustangs’ held Central out of the end zone for the rest of the first half. Unfortunately for Midd-West, the turnover bug became a big factor in the third quarter. A fumble on the opening drive of the second half halted one drive, and an interception ended another. The second turnover was turned into points, as Central put together its most impressive possession of the night. On 4th-and-goal, Gage Chipeleski scored on a run up the middle to once again give the Blue Jays a two-touchdown lead, finishing an 11-play drive.
“I don’t know what the yardage looked like, but I felt like we moved the ball relatively well,” Adams said. “We had five turnovers on the night, and you don’t win football games turning the ball over five times. Quite honestly, it was only 21-7, and that was a tribute to our defense and their tenacity when the offense turns the ball over five times.”
Midway through the fourth quarter, it appeared as if the Mustangs were going to make things interesting. Once again, Schlief and Dorman found success on the ground, and Midd-West found itself inside the Central 10-yard line. But on 4th down, Chipeleski intercepted a pass and sealed the game for Central. Schlief finished with 58 yards on 13 carries, while Dorman led the Mustangs with 70 yards on 11 carries.
“I thought our offensive line played really well,” Adams said. “We did some nice things up front. Austin Dorman and Ethan Schlief both ran the ball hard. Our quarterback, C.J. Regester, also ran the ball hard. I was concerned about C.J. taking some hits, but I don’t think he was taking hits, I think he was delivering them.”