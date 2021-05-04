BEAVER SPRINGS – Midd-West used a four-run third inning, and four pitchers combined on a five-hitter as the Mustangs picked up a 6-3 win over Greenwood in nonleague baseball action on Tuesday.
Hunter Wolfely had three hits, stole four bases and scored three runs from the leadoff position for Midd-West (10-4), while his brother Caden Wolfley had a triple and knocked in three runs.
Logan Raker was credited for the win in his two innings of work for Midd-West. Griffen Paige started and retired Greenwood on three pitches in the top of the first.
Avery Morder and Justin Seibert each had two hits for the Wildcats (5-8).
Midd-West 6, Greenwood 3
Greenwood;000;011;1 — 3-5-1
Midd-West;104;100;x — 6-12-0
WP: Logan Rager; LP: Hall.
Greenwood: Avery Morder 2-for-3, run; Justin Seibert 2-for-3, 2 runs.
Midd-West: Hunter Wolfley 3-for-3, 3 runs, 4 stolen bases; Camden Richard 1-for-3, double, run, RBI; Caden Wolfley 2-for-4, triple, run, 3 RBIs; Griffen Paige 3-for-4.