SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — How historic was Midd-West’s rally to beat South Williamsport on Friday night?
The Mustangs, who won 47-45, picked up their first win over a Heartland Athletic Conference opponent since a Jan. 13, 2017 victory over Jersey Shore, and their first road win over a HAC school since a win over Warrior Run back on Feb. 11, 2013.
Braedon Reid knocked down three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter as Midd-West (6-10) from a three-point third-quarter deficit. Reid finished with a game-high 20 points, while Andrew Oldt scored 10 points for Midd-West. Stefan Leitzel had eight rebounds.
Ethan Laudenslager led the Mounties (5-11) with 14 points.
Midd-West (6-10) 47
Braedon Reid 8 0-1 20; Carter Knepp 3 1-3 7; Griffen Paige 0 0-1 0; Stefan Leitzel 2 0-0 4; Andrew Oldt 4 2-2 10; Isaac Hummel 3 0-2 6. Totals 20 3-9 47.
3-point goals: Reid 4.
Did not score: Hunter Wolfley, Riley Lantz.
South Williamsport (5-11) 45
Ethan Laudenslager 5 3-6 14; Evan Laudenslager 1 3-4 5; Lee Hablar 4 0-0 9; Trent Hampton 2 0-0 5; Ben Manning 3 0-0 8; Landon Sanford 2 0-0 4. Toals 17 6-10 45.
3-point goals: Manning 2, Ev. Laudenslager, Hablar, Hampton.
Did not score: Noah Banzhof, Aaron Akers.
Score by quarters
Midd-West 12 11 8 16 — 47
South Williamsport 10 4 20 11 – 45
JV: Midd-West, 53-52, OT.
n East Juniata 70,
Newport 37
COCOLAMUS — The Tigers used a 30-point third quarter to roll to the TVL victory.
Xavier Clement had eight of his 18 in the third, while Tanner Barth added eight of his 15 in the same quarter for the Tigers (6-9 overall, 5-6 TVL).
Billy Dressler chipped in 15 points for East Juniata.
Phil Washington had 10 points to lead the Buffaloes (4-12, 2-9).
Newport (4-12) 37
Dan Bellis 3 1-2 8; Tyler Sanders 3 0-0 9; Elijah York 2 0-1 4; Matt Bates 2 0-0 4; Andy Bates 1 0-4 2; Phil Washington 4 2-4 10. Totals 15 3-11 37.
3-point goals: Sanders 3, Bellis.
Did not score: Adam Reich, Nick Colletta, Eric Lawler, Blaze Cook.
East Juniata (6-9) 70
Tanner Barth 6 2-2 15; Ethan Roe 1 0-0 3; Xavier Clement 7 0-0 18; Evan Reichenbach 3 4-7 10; Brody Howell 1 2-3 4; Billy Dressler 6 1-2 15; Andrew Hunter 1 0-0 3; Logan Wagner 0 2-4 2. Totals 25 11-18 70.
3-point goals: Clement 4, Dressler 2, Barth, Roe, Hunter.
Did not score: Jake Brackbill, Rowan Smith, Carter Freed.
Score by quarters
Newport 10 5 8 14 — 37
East Juniata 16 13 30 11 — 70
n Halifax 63,
Line Mountain 47
HALIFAX — Nathan Blasick scored 14 of his game-high 28 points in the third quarter as the Wildcats extended a five-point lead to double digits.
Judah Miller chipped in 14 points and Corey Attivo added 11 points for Halifax (10-5 overall, 7-4 TVL).
Cameren Hunsberger scored 13 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter, coming on three 3s and a four-point play. Tyler Bradley added 15 points for the Eagles (4-12, 3-8), who beat the Wildcats 58-18 back in December.
Line Mountain (4-12) 47
Tyler Bradley 7 0-2 15; Brent Barwick 1 0-0 3; Riley Young 4 0-0 8; Cameren Hunsberger 6 1-1 17; Caden Lahr1 0-2 2; Colton Smith 1 0-1 2. Totals 20 1-6 47.
3-point goals: Hunsberger 4, Bradley, Barwick.
Did not score: Rhett Klinger, Jeremy Lubnow.
Halifax (10-5) 63
Judah Miller 5 4-4 14; Nathan Burger 1 1-2 3; Wyatt Miller 2 3-5 7; Nathan Blasick 10 7-13 28; Corey Attivo 4 1-2 11. Totals 22 16-26 63.
3-point goals: Attivo 2, Blasick.
Did not score: Zane Cassel, Zack Stoneroad, Caden Funk.
Score by quarters
Line Mountain 14 6 10 17 — 47
Halifax 9 16 21 17 — 63
n Northumberland Chr. 85,
Grace Prep 44
NORTHUMBERLAND — Aaron Knauss scored a game-high 30 points and dished out seven assists to lead the Warriors to a dominant Allegheny Christian Athletic Association win.
David King put in 24 points for Northumberland Christian (9-7), which led 23-8 after the first quarter.
Grace Prep (8-5) 44
Daniel Rhoads 2 0-0 4, Jesse Codner 2 0-0 4, Isaac Maas 7 1-2 18, Will Brown 1 0-0 3, Andrew Summers 6 0-2 15. Totals 18 1-4 44.
3-point goals: Maas 3, Summers 3, Brown.
Did not score: Joseph Brown, Isaiah Smith, Ethan Costella, Zane Brancefield.
Northumberland Chr. (9-7) 85
Jack Garvin 7 0-2 14, David King 10 0-0 24, Aaron Knauss 13 0-0 30, Henry McElroy 2 0-0 4, Donnie Rager 1 0-0 2, Justin Ross 3 1-2 7, Rodney Englehardt 2 0-0 4. Totals 38 1-4 85.
3-point goals: King 4, Knauss 4.
Did not score: Jackson Kelly, Jacob King.
Score by quarters
Grace Prep 8 12 11 13 — 44
Norry Chr. 23 19 28 15 — 85