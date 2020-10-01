MIDDLEBURG — Alexia Griffith scored an overtime goal to give Midd-West a 1-0 win in Heartland Athletic Conference field hockey Wednesday.

The Mustangs (2-4) had a 15-2 edge in shots, but they were kept off the board in regulation by Southern Columbia’s Hanna Keller (13 saves).

“She had an amazing game,” said Midd-West coach Jodie Sheaffer.

Marlo Spriggle assisted Griffith’s sudden-victory goal in the HAC crossover.

 

Midd-West 1,

Southern Columbia 0 (OT)

Overtime

MW-Alexia Griffith (Marlo Spriggle).

Shots: MW 15-2. Corners: MW 13-4. Saves: Southern Columbia 13 (Hanna Keller); Midd-West 2 (Paris Seibel).

 

n Warrior Run 2,

Milton 1 (OT)

MILTON — The Defenders posted their second overtime victory of the season.

