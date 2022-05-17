MILLERSTOWN — With its sixth consecutive win Tuesday — a 17-0 shellacking of Greenwood, a fellow defending district champion — Midd-West coach Scott Wright likes where his team stands with the district playoffs slated to begin next week.
"I was having fun on the bus ride over here," Wright said. "The music ... I'm not a rapper, but these guys know how to rap."
No kidding.
The Mustangs rapped 14 hits off five pitchers in the four-inning nonleague win. They rapped 13 two-out RBIs, which would have been one or two higher had Wright not held up base runners in a seven-run fourth. And they wrapped up the No. 2 seed in the District 4 Class 4A field with one game left (a home make-up today against Hughesville) with Caden Wolfley's no-hitter.
"Last night we talked about attacking," Wright said. "Go out there and don't take prisoners. Right from the first inning, let's go out and get it going.
"What we've seen tonight, this team is capable of on any given night."
Garrett Leitzel was the poster child for that approach Tuesday. The sophomore first baseman/left-handed pitcher knocked in four runs with two outs in the first two innings, ripping a two-run double in the first and a two-run single in the second. He finished 3-for-4 with a groundout, attacking the first or second pitch in all of his at-bats.
"You just got to put the ball in play. When you put the ball in play, good things happen," Leitzel said. "Mostly all the time we're putting in the ball play and making good hits."
Wolfley, Griffin Paige and Julian Krainak each had two hits for Midd-West (13-5). Trevor Sheaffer had three RBIs, while Paige, Krainak and pinch-hitter Colter Shutt each drove in a pair.
"We saw (five) different pitchers, and thing that impressed me the most was we made adjustments to every one," said Wright. "It wasn't that we hit just one or two pitchers."
With the loss, Greenwood (8-11) slipped out of the fourth and final seed in the District 3 Class A field. The Wildcats are 0.000758 points behind Alliance Christian (6-5) in the power rankings with a make-up to host today against Susquenita. A win over the Tri-Valley League rival Blackhawks (3-16), a Class 3A opponent, would likely boost the defending champs into the tournament.
"Today was a working scrimmage for us. (Susquenita) is the game we're going after," said Greenwood coach Mark Sherman. "It's going to be close. We're going to be borderline. If we get in, we'll be prepared."
Wildcats starter Sam Myers was Leitzel's two-out double away from getting out of the first inning unscathed Tuesday. Consecutive singles by Wolfley and Paige to open the game set the stage for the 2-0 lead. Sherman pulled Myers after a 16-pitch first inning, and managed his other arms to have a full staff available for the regular-season finale.
Greenwood stands to finish in the middle of the TVL pack — defending Class A state champion Halifax won the league — with Susquenita in the basement. The Wildcats built a five-run lead to edge the Blackhawks 5-3 on April 20.
"There's games we should have won; there's games we probably should have lost, but we won. Really, this year has been a grind, and it kind of balanced out," Sherman said. "Our goal is always .500 because if we're .500 we know that we're prepared for single-A, and we're right there. And .500 with this group — (starting) one senior and I think four sophomores — was going to be good."
Wolfley struck out four, walked four and hit a batter in his shortened stint. He pitched around a leadoff walk with the help of a double play in the first inning. He went to the bump for the second with an 8-0 lead and walked consecutive batters with two outs, losing the latter after an 0-2 count. Wolfley ended the inning with a strikeout. The left-hander closed the game with a 1-2-3 fourth, striking out two, including the last batter on three pitches.
"Caden's always up in the pitch count," said Wright, "but he always seems to be able to pull through and do a job like he did tonight."
MIDD-WEST 17, GREENWOOD 0 (4 INN.)
Midd-West;262;7;—;17-14-0
Greenwood;000;0—;0-0-1
Caden Wolfley and Matt Weimer, Isaac Knepp (4). Sam Myers, Gavin Jones (2), Ethan Jezewski (3), Nico Niamo (4), Bryce Danko (4) and Gage Wirth.
WP: Wolfley. LP: Myers.
Midd-West: Wolfley 2-for-3, 2 runs; Griffin Paige 2-for-3, double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Kaden Walter run, RBI; Aidan Everly run, RBI; Colter Shutt 1-for-1, double, run, 2 RBIs; Trevor Sheaffer 1-for-4, run, 3 RBIs; Garrett Leitzel 3-for-4, double, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Easton Erb 1-for-2, run; Julian Krainak 2-for-3, double, run, 2 RBIs; Preston Arbogast run; Cole Keister 1-for-1, run, RBI; Weimer 1-for-1; Knepp 3 runs.