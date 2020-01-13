The Daily Item
SELINSGROVE — Braydyn Bickel led three Midd-West boys bowlers with 600 series, while Lindsay Roush had a 557 series to lead the Mustang girls as Midd-West beat Milton in bowling action on Saturday.
Both teams won their matches, 4-0.
Bickel had three games over 200 in his 660 series. Trey Wagner had a 624 series, while Hunter Beward rolled a 622.
Boys
Midd-West 4, Milton 0. Midd-West: Braydyn Bickel 242-214-204—660; Trey Wagner, 233-233—624; Hunter Beward 212-239—624; Elias Swartz 204-233—595. 1,039-1,108-990-366—3,047. Milton: Owen Keister 208-243—627; Wyatt Engleman 226-207—606; Gavin Walsh 210-204—590; Dawson Geiser 278—587; 974-982-989-350—3,295.
Girls
Midd-West 4, Milton 0. Midd-West: Lindsay Roush 220—557; Krysten Sims 206—510. 798-764-868-348—2,778. Milton: Angela Ayala, 440; Hayley Veitch, 406. 569-616-566-239—1,990.