The Daily Item
WELLSBORO — Despite a one-day delay, the Midd-West boys soccer had little trouble advancing to another District 4 Class 2A boys soccer championship game on Thursday night.
Nick Eppley scored two goals in the first nine minutes of the game, and the Mustangs never trailed in a 5-1 victory over Northern Tier League-champion Wellsboro.
Midd-West (14-3-2) will face Lewisburg (17-0), a 5-1 winner over Warrior Run in the other semifinal on Wednesday, at 2 p.m. on Saturday in Lewisburg for the district championship.
Eppley scored off an assist from Owen Solomon, then added a goal off an assist from Kynn Loss at the nine-minute mark.
Nolan Stahl made it 3-0 on a goal off a rebound, before Easton Erb scored off an assist from Solomon with 16 minutes left in the first half.
Trey Wagner added a second-half goal for the Mustangs.
Sam Rudy scored the lone Hornets goal in the second half.
District 4 Class 2A playoffs
Semifinals
Midd-West 5, Wellsboro 1
First half
MW-Nick Eppley (Owen Solomon), 38:00; MW-Eppley (Kynn Loss), 31:00; MW-Nolan Stahl (unassisted), 30:00; MW-Easton Erb (Solomon), 16:00.
Second half
MW-Trey Wagner (unassisted), 26:00; Well-Sam Rudy (Jack Poirier), 25:00.
Shots: MW, 17-3. Corners: Well, 6-2. Saves: Wellsboro 11 (Ethan Ryan); Midd-West 1 (Josh Horst).