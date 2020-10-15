MIFFLINBURG — Nick Eppley scored a goal in each half to help Midd-West top Mifflinburg in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I boys soccer Wednesday.
Eppley scored in the first half with an assist from Kyle Ferster, and got an assist from Easton Erb in the second half. The Mustangs (10-2-1) had a 20-1 advantage in shots, and a 6-1 advantage in corners.
Josh Horst stopped the only shot he faced to earn the shutout.
Mifflinburg’s Kanon Keister (eight saves) and Zac Kerstetter (five saves) helped keep the Wildcats in the game.
Midd-West 2, Mifflinburg 0
First half
MW-Nick Eppley (Kyle Ferster), 24:00.
Second half
MW-Eppley (Easton Erb), 1:00.
Shots: MW, 20-1. Corners: MW, 6-1. Saves: Midd-West 1 (Josh Horst); Mifflinburg 13 (Kanon Keister 8; Zac Kerstetter 5).
n Selinsgrove 6, Loyalsock 0
SELINSGROVE — Nick Ritter and Ryan Mangels each scored a pair of goals, and Jamison Bohner had a goal and an assist to lead the Seals to the HAC crossover win.
The game was scoreless until Bohner scored with less than five minutes left in the first half, and Mangels doubled the lead just before halftime.
Ritter scored 40 seconds into the second half, and added his second goal less than two minutes later.
Selinsgrove 6, Loyalsock 0
First half
S-Jamison Bohner, 35:04; S-Ryan Mangels, 39:32.
Second half
S-Nick Ritter (Bohner), 40:40; S-Ritter (Colin Findlay), 42:36; S-Aiden Hunt (Josh Pontius), 73:46; S-Mangels, 79:42.
Shots: S, 12-1. Corners: S, 7-0. Saves: Loyalsock 9 (Caleb Albaugh); Selinsgrove 1 (Cole Catherman).