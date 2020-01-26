SELINSGROVE — Midd-West edged Mifflinburg 3-2 in Heartland Athletic Conference bowling Saturday.
The Mustangs won two of the three regular games and had more total pins to clinch the victory. Braydyn Bickel led Midd-West with three games above 200, and a series of 698. Brandon Hartley (667) and Elias Swartz (626) both had series of more than 600 for Midd-West.
Logan Rubendall knocked down 200 or more pins in each game for a series of 653 to lead the Wildcats.
On the girls’ side, Midd-West swept Mifflinburg. Lindsay Roush bowled the three highest games of the match (204, 213 and 209) for a series of 626 to lead the Mustangs. Kaitlyn Maines led Mifflinburg with a series of 576, including a 200-game.
Boys
Midd-West 3, Mifflinburg 2
Mifflinburg (873-1,022-904-400—3,199) — Braden Dietrich 156-174-206—536; Ethan Miller 172-167-149—488; Derek Hackenburg 150-232-166—548; Adam O’Neill 177-214-183—574; Logan Rubendall 218-235-200—653.
Midd-West (1,103-956-937-386—3,382) — Trey Wagner 193-150-173—516; Elias Swartz 217-196-213—626; Hunter Beward 209-141-139—489; Brandon Hartley 236-234-197—667; Braydyn Bickel 248-235-215—698.
Girls
Midd-West 5, Mifflinburg 0
Mifflinburg (812-801-844-306—2,763) — Erica Hauger 147-135-120—402; Kennedie Lauver 158-134—392; Kaitlyn Maines 200-185-191—576; Bre Roush 126-170-183—479; Steph Oberdorf 181-177-156—514; Bailee Lauver 194.
Midd-West (856-814-918-344—2,932) — Kylee Noble 156-170-179—505; Mackenzie Noble 143-153-174—470; Chrisann Rice 156-130-176—462; Kyrsten Sims 197-148-180—525; Lindsay Roush 204-213-209—626.
FRIDAY
n Milton 5, Selinsgrove 0
MILTON — Dawson Geiser bowled a series of 619, and Wyatt Engleman had a series of 617 to lead the Black Panthers to a sweep of the Seals.
Dylan Arnold bowled a high game of 257, and finished with a 639 series to lead Selinsgrove.
Selinsgrove swept the girls’ match as Milton did not have five bowlers. Maddie Rowan bowled a game of 259, and a series of 613 for the Seals.
Boys
Milton 5, Selinsgrove 0
Selinsgrove (848-731-888-295—2,762) — Owen Hoot 125-170—295; Jimmy Keefer 148-168-176—492; Tyler Martin 147-135-163—445; Jeremiah Girton 171-135-169—475; Dylan Arnold 257-172-210—639; Ryley Dewire 121.
Milton (976-984-959-397—3,316) — Gavin Walsh 125; Dawson Geiser 228-212-179—619; Wyatt Engleman 248-170-199—617; Owen Keister 176-229-190—595; Ethan Russell 199-177-204—580; Jaydan Rice 196-187—383.