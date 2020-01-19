SELINSGROVE — Midd-West swept Lewisburg in Heartland Athletic Conference bowling Friday.
The Mustang boys and girls both won 5-0.
Elias Swartz bowled three games of 235 or better for a series of 710 to lead Midd-West. Hunter Beward (613), Braydyn Bickel (613) and Trey Wagner (610) all topped 600 series for the Mustangs.
The Green Dragons were led by Colton Klinefelter and Kristopher Walter, who each recorded series of 507.
On the girls side, Lindsay Roush bowled a high game of 258 and finished with a 657 series to lead the Mustangs. Kyrsten Sims added a 573 series in the win.
Bekah Vance led Lewisburg with a 514 series.
Boys
Midd-West 5, Lewisburg 0
Lewisburg (868-699-820-166-234—2,787) — Will Devitt 149-138-165—452; Devin Decoasmo 171; Nathaniel Gabel 216-118-145—479; Colton Klinefelter 163-160-184—507; Kristopher Walter 169-159-179—507; Kerrick Walter 124-147—271.
Midd-West (1,071-1,020-974-211-192—3,468) — Trey Wagner 235-180-195—610; Elias Swartz 235-240-235—710; Hunter Beward 202-223-188—613; Brandon Hartley 195-172—367; Braydyn Bickel 204-205-204—613; Blain Kerstetter 152.
Girls
Midd-West 5, Lewisburg 0
Lewisburg (662-683-690-138-138—2,311) — Janelle Callison 134-123-169—426; Kleo Carter 85-108-110—303; Izabel Zaleski 135-134-107—373; Hannah Stewart 150-131-135—416; Bekah Vance 158-187-169—514.
Midd-West (962-898-733-166-120—2,879) — Kylee Noble 223-145-141—509; Mackenzie Noble 169-126—295; Chrisann Rice 158-177-138—473; Kyrsten Sims 201-192-180—573; Lindsay Roush 211-258-188—657; Lauryn Aucker 86.