MIDDLEBURG — Christian Regester made his last game in a Midd-West football uniform a memorable one.
The Mustangs senior quarterback ran for a touchdown, passed for a TD, and returned an interception for a score — all in the first half — in a rain-soaked 49-12 win over visiting Halifax.
"It feels great to have a game like this," said Regester. "We played well as a whole, which set me up for opportunities to have a big game."
Fellow senior Ethan Schlief rushed for 149 yards and a second-quarter touchdown as Midd-West built a 28-0 halftime lead en route to its first victory of the season.
“I’m so happy for our seniors” said Mustangs first-year coach Lance Adams. “They stayed the course through this whole thing. It’s been a tough season record-wise, but we’ve really grown as a team and grown as a program, as well as these guys growing as individuals.”
Regester scored the game's first touchdown with his legs. The Mustangs followed a Halifax three-and-out with a four-play, 38-yard drive that ended with Regester’s 13-yard scramble to the end zone.
Following a second Halifax punt, the Mustangs put another TD on the board in just four plays. Schlief rumbled in from 18 yards to put the Mustangs up 14-0 late in the opening quarter.
Midd-West continued its quick-strike attack, squeezing another first-quarter score onto the board. Regester hit James Troup with a 27-yard touchdown pass, which was his only complete pass among three tries in the sloppy conditions.
Halifax began to settle in the second quarter, putting together a few decent drives on offense as well as forcing a punt and a Midd-West turnover.
Midway through the period, however, Wildcats sophomore quarterback Carter Enders rolled to his left and launched a deep pass down the left sideline. Regester stepped in front of the intended receiver to make an interception that he returned 60 yards for a 28-0 lead.
“He’s a leader,” said Adams. “I’ve had the pleasure of coaching him at his position for four years. He’s a special kid to me, and I was glad to see him have a big night.”
After the Halifax defense forced a turnover to open the second half, the Wildcats had an eight-play scoring drive. Enders and junior running back Ashton Carter split the load on the drive, with Enders eventually scoring on a 1-yard rush to make it 35-12.
On the ensuing drive, the Mustangs got chunk plays on the ground from Regester (29-yard run) and Schlief (30-yard run) before Austin Dorman capped the drive off with a 1-yard TD run. Dorman added a second rushing score later in the game, breaking a 20-yarder in the fourth.
Midd-West's Everest Wilson popped his lone carry of the game for a 9-yard score with 3:22 to play.
Mustangs freshman defensive lineman Parker Boop sealed the victory with a sack on the game’s final play.
“Our running backs played really well, our offensive line was great, and the defense was really good,” said Regester. “We played really well as a whole.”
MIDD-WEST 49, HALIFAX 12
SCORE BY QUARTERS
Halifax (1-7);0;0;6;6 — 12
Midd-West (1-9);21;7;7;14 — 49
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
MW-Christian Regester 13 run (kick failed), 7:29
MW-Ethan Schlief 18 run (Cory Weiand pass from Regester), 3:43
MW-James Troup 27 pass from Regester (Ryland Portzline kick), 1:55
Second Quarter
MW-Regester 60 interception return (Portzline kick), 4:50
Third Quarter
H-Carter Enders 1 run (kick failed), 6:37
MW-Austin Dorman 1 run (Portzline kick), 4:10
Fourth Quarter
H-Ashton Carter 3 run (kick failed), 11:53
MW-Dorman 20 run (Portzline kick), 6:40
MW-Everest Wilson 9 run (Portzline kick), 3:22
TEAM STATISTICS
;H;MW
First downs;9;11
Rushes-yards;46-95;32-239
Passing yards;7;27
Comp.-att.-int.;1-5-1;1-3-0
Fumbles-lost;3-1;2-2
Penalties-yards;3-11;8-60
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Halifax: Carter 20-78, TD; Enders 14-16, TD; Isaac Miller 4-13; Eric Stoneroad 5-10; Team 3-(-22). Midd-West: Schlief 13-149, TD; Dorman 8-61, 2 TD; Regester 7-42, TD; Wilson 1-9, TD; Team 3-(-22).
PASSING — Halifax: Enders 1-4-1, 7 yards; Carter 0-1-0. Midd-West: Regester 1-3-0, 27 yards, TD.
RECEIVING — Halifax: Miller 1-7. Midd-West: Troup 1-27, TD.