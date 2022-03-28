WILLIAMSPORT — As a high school and college wrestler, Lewisburg High School graduate Dale Franquet heard his share of cheers from the crowd while winning back-to-back PIAA silver medals and as an NCAA qualifier for Mansfield University.
None, however, could have been louder than the long standing ovation the Midd-West High School wrestling coach experienced earlier this month at the District 4 Class 2A championship finals.
To get an idea of the kind of reception Franquet received that night in the Williamsport High School gymnasium, consider that it was even louder, and lasted longer than when three-time NCAA champion Zain Retherford walked to the center of the gym floor that night as one of the newest members of the district wrestling coach association’s Hall of Fame.
Franquet was honored for a different role — that of hero.
No one will know how many lives the Lewisburg native might have saved the morning of Dec. 7, 2020, when he drew upon his years of wrestling experience to subdue an ISIS sympathizing terrorist wielding a 14-inch metal shank at the Allenwood Federal Penitentiary.
The bloody battle correctional officer Franquet came on on the anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor (Dec. 7, 1941), and was planned by Abdulrahman El Bahnasawy to remind U.S. citizens that the war of terror directed at the U.S. had not ended.
Franquet, who was already busy with his high school wrestling practices while preparing to open his dream business, Twisted Steel Training Center in Middleburg, was seriously injured in the struggle with the prisoner.
Franquet, 51, subsequently lost his right eye, and needed surgery for other critical injuries such as a cut to his neck which barely missed his jugular.
His ordeal did not go unnoticed, as it drew national attention and led Franquet friend Rich Mahonski, a Williamsport area jeweler and former state wrestling champion, to make sure that Franquet got his due.
Mahonski persuaded school officials and the coaches association to allow a presentation of a specially designed ring to Franquet in front of a near capacity crowd before the start of the finals that night. The crowd included Dale’s wife, Angela, and his teenage daughters Mekenna and Maesyn, all of whom played their own roles in his recovery.
As Franquet and Mahonski stood in the center of the gym, Franquet’s family members and friends looking on, the coach’s career highlights, as well as the details of that fateful day, were read to the crowd of wrestlers, parents and fans.
Franquet might have been the least likely to fall victim to such an attack. His fellow officers said that Franquet was always able to develop a good rapport with the prisoners.
However, Franquet had no prior relationship with the 22-year-old El Bahnasawy, an Afghanistan native serving a 40-year sentence for planning a deadly attack against the New York subway in June 2016.
The terrorist had duped his psychologist into believing he could be trusted to be allowed out regularly without restraints. Then he secretly removed a section of metal meant to secure a desk to the floor of his cell, and later formed the metal into the shank, wrapping it in cloth to serve as a grip.
He tethered the weapon to his wrist and waited for his cell door to open. When Franquet opened it, Bahnasawy ran out of his cubicle screaming “Allahu Akbar” and quickly slashed Franquet’s neck with the shank.
Franquet, a 24-year veteran officer, said later, “I felt the pain and was a bit dazed by the attack.’’
But he continued to fight, kicking him, driving him back, then capturing the wrist in a wrist lock.
He later remembered that it was at this point he thought “I don’t know how long I have left to live.”
But, he said, “After this, my wrestling kicked in.”
During the struggle, Franquet slipped in his own blood on the floor, giving El Bahnasawy the opportunity to drive the shank into his right eye.
Eventually, hearing a fellow officer arriving, Franquet delivered one last elbow strike, stunning the terrorist, and enabling the other officer to join in the fight. The other officer finally subdued him into submission with the help of Pepper spray.
Franquet, who walked to the prison hospital after the attack before going to the Evangelical Community Hospital by ambulance, was able to return to the Midd-West wrestling room within a month.
And, with the help of several friends and coaches, he got the training center up and running in early January that year.
He was able to coach the team and lead two of his wrestlers, senior Avery Bassett and sophomore Conner Heckman to PIAA medals (Bassett a silver, and Heckman seventh) the following March.
After the ceremony in Williamsport early this month, the wrestling got started. Appropriately enough, Heckman, now a junior, with an attack of his own, sans deadly weapon, won the 132-pound championship. He went on to take the PIAA bronze medal two weeks later in Hershey.
The Mustangs had plenty of reasons for celebration.