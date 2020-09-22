MIDDLEBURG — Haley Stahl long ago established herself as an all-conference fullback for Midd-West.
On Monday, though, she and her fellow Mustangs defenders performed more like tennis players. They would turn away Lewisburg’s initial attack and send the ball out of the circle, only to see the Green Dragons quickly return it for another challenge.
“I felt like I had to be on my heels because I was nervous for (the ball) to come back,” said Stahl. “It can be difficult at times, but I feel like as we go through the season more we’ll start to click on it.”
Lewisburg used those relentless return volleys to keep the pressure on during a three-goal first half, en route to a 4-1 win in the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II field hockey game.
Green Dragons sophomore Maddie Ikeler delivered the game’s first tally in such a sequence, and senior mid Kara Koch had a hand in their other three goals, scoring two.
“It finally paid off when we got one in, but that’s how we play,” said Lewisburg coach Daneen Zaleski. “They know ‘ball goes on goal,’ and that’s what we try to do: shoot, shoot, shoot.
“If you shoot enough, one is going to hopefully pop in.”
Stahl, twice named HAC-II first team, set a tone from the start, blocking up the middle of her defensive circle in front of sophomore Paris Seibel. As the game wore on, sophomore back Lorna Oldt and junior Carmyn Markley frustrated the Green Dragons on the flanks.
However, Lewisburg — particularly Koch, a senior mid — consistently knocked down Midd-West’s attempts to send the ball up the field at or around the 25-yard line, and returned fire.
With about five minutes left in the first quarter, Koch ripped a ball through the heart of the circle that Seibel stopped and Oldt cleared. The ball was stopped and returned to the circle almost immediately, then zipped in front of the cage to Ikeler for a 1-0 lead.
“We needed to cut back more to the ball and that wouldn’t have happened as much,” said Mustangs coach Jodie Sheaffer. “But I thought the defense played great, (and) Paris, who is a second-year player, has stepped into a varsity role and she played amazing. I could not be more proud of her.”
Late in the opening period, Koch made a charge on the right side and crossed the ball hard toward the cage. It was nicked by Ikeler in the center of the circle on the way to freshman Avery Mast near the left post for a goal at the 1:11 mark.
Koch made it 3-0 with five minutes to play in the half when she took a feed from Rylee Dyroff and dribbled about 30 yards into the right side of the circle for a running drive into the cage.
“They are playing better together,” said Zaleski, whose defending district champion improved to 2-1. “They’re more connected; they’re pushing the ball up better; (and) they love playing on turf.”
Midd-West (0-3), which was blanked in its first two games, got on the board midway through the third.
In a sequence that criss-crossed the field, senior Molly Sellers set up classmate Alexia Griffith for a drive stopped by Green Dragons goalie Kerstin Koons. Koch blocked Marlo Spriggle’s rip on the ensuing penalty corner, and made a long run upfield. She pushed the ball ahead to Dyroff for a shot that missed Seibel but clipped the post. The Mustangs followed with a determined charge into the circle ahead of sophomore Sarah Shupp’s finish.
“I was pleased,” said Sheaffer. “With how we played against (Bloomsburg, in a 9-0 loss Wednesday) and how we played tonight, we made some steps. Each game we want to get better.”
Lewisburg had a series of four corners in the waning minutes of the third that didn’t break Seibel (nine saves). In the last minute of the quarter, Koch worked her way into the right side of the circle for a reverse-stick shot that sailed beyond the sophomore and high into the cage. It was one of only five Green Dragons shots in the second half.
“Our team is pretty young, so I feel like communication is big aspect,” said Stahl. “We’re trying to work on that the most, and I think everything else will improve with that.”
LEWISBURG 4, MIDD-WEST 1
Firsr quarter
L-Maddie Ikeler, 4:53; L-Avery Mast (Ikeler, Kara Koch), 1:11.
Second quarter
L-Koch, 4:52.
Third quarter
MW-Sarah Shupp (Delaney Klingler), 7:12; L-Koch, 47.8.
Shots: L 13-3. Corners: L 10-2. Cards: Lewisburg (Dana Mangano, 4th, 9:38, green). Saves: Lewisburg 2 (Kerstin Koons); Midd-West 9 (Paris Seibel).