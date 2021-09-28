DANVILLE — Midd-West wanted to make sure it started well Tuesday night in a Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I boys soccer contest between two unbeaten teams.
"We knew it was going to be a tough game," Midd-West senior Nolan Stahl said. "We knew it was going to be a battle. We knew they were going to be pressuring us."
After a few hiccups early, Nick Eppley opened the scoring for the Mustangs a little more than eight minutes into the game. Midd-West then added three more goals in the next 18:46 on its way to a 4-0 victory over Danville.
"'Early and often' was our theme," Midd-West coach Mark Ferster said. "When we get out of the gates like that ..."
The first five minutes of the game were back-and-forth with both the Ironmen and Mustangs having early scoring chances, but the tenor seemed to change once Eppley scored.
"We started talking more, and that's definitely a key we always talk about at practice: communication," Stahl said. "As our season goes on, we want to keep talking to each other and keep building on those positives."
Midd-West (9-0) earned a free kick near midfield. The ball was served into the box, bounced off a couple of players, and Eppley pounced on the loose ball. He controlled it and fired a low shot into the back of the net.
"After that first goal, we put down the pedal down and really put it to them," Stahl said.
Eight minutes later, Stahl was on the receiving end of another free kick. Easton Erb served the ball to the front post, and Stahl flicked the ball with his head behind him and into the net.
"That's a keeper's worst nightmare, a deflection like that," Stahl said. "We do whatever we can to get in front of the ball. I live for headers. ... Just a touch on it, that's all it takes."
Five minutes after Stahl scored, Kynn Loss sent a pass across the face of the goal that Eppley poked into the net for a 3-0 lead.
The Mustangs pouncing on those balls and scoring was a theme throughout the game, as Midd-West was often the team to come away with a loose ball.
"Coach always emphasizes stepping to the ball," Stahl said. "Every ball we win is another chance we have to score or put pressure on them."
Ferster added: "One of the things we talk about often is if we lose the ball, we go get it right back. We're all about constant pressure. ... I think we did that well tonight. There weren't many balls hitting the ground that we weren't at least challenging for."
Midd-West made it 4-0 six minutes later when another Loss cross was knocked into the goal by a Danville defender.
Outside of the first couple minutes, the Ironmen (8-1) didn't have many good scoring chances, and only put one shot on goal.
"I give accolades to my defense," Ferster said. "When we step out and keep other teams from having opportunities, that definitely favors our side in the end."
The schedule doesn't get any easier for the Ironmen, who face another unbeaten team — Lewisburg — on Thursday.
Midd-West plays Williamsport (6-2) on Thursday before getting a shot at Lewisburg on Monday.
"The feud with Lewisburg is in the back of our minds, but we're taking it one game at a time," Stahl said. "We're undefeated now, but we've got to make sure we get Williamsport before we get there. We know they'll be a challenge when the time comes, and I believe that we'll be ready."
MIDD-WEST 4, DANVILLE 0
First half
MW-Nick Eppley 8:13; MW-Nolan Stahl (Easton Erb), 16:08; MW-Eppley (Kynn Loss), 21:15; MW-Danville own goal, 26:59.
Shots: MW, 17-6. Shots on goal: MW, 8-1. Corners: MW, 8-4. Saves: Midd-West 1 (Cole Keister); Danville 5 (Evan Haas).