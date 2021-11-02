ALMEDIA — Midd-West dominated the first half Tuesday night on its way to a 5-1 win over Milton in a District 4 Class 2A boys soccer semifinal.
"Our style of play, whenever we lost the ball, we went to get it right back," Midd-West senior Nick Eppley said. "We did a good job of pressuring, and we really wanted the ball. We were super-inclined to score early.
"At stake was a spot in the district final and going to states, so we really wanted to come out strong."
The Mustangs (19-1) put nine shots on goal in the opening 40 minutes — four of which led to goals, and three of which would have been goals if not for beautiful diving saves by Milton goalkeeper Jonah Strobel.
"He made some incredible saves," Eppley said. "We just kept the pressure up, and knew we would get one. (Strobel) played great."
Owen Solomon opened the scoring for Midd-West just past the midway part of the first half. Eppley made a long run down the left sideline and crossed the ball. A Milton defender tried to clear it, but it went right to Solomon, who buried it into the far corner.
"I turned and saw open space in front of me," Eppley said. "We usually like to pass it around, but sometimes brute force works. So I just took it down the sideline and crossed it. It worked, and it felt great."
Less than four minutes after Solomon's goal, Kyle Ferster headed in an Eppley cross to double the Mustangs' lead.
Three minutes later, Easton Erb sent a free kick to the back post. It bounced off a couple players right to Nolan Stahl, who hammered it into the net for a 3-0 Midd-West lead with 12:36 to play in the half.
"We picked it up and found our rhythm," Stahl said. "We scored our first goal, then a second, and then we had four. It was a really good lead to have at half."
That fourth goal came with 1:23 to go in the half. Solomon played a short corner to Noah Romig, who lofted a cross that Eppley headed in.
"Being up 4-0 was a lead we were confident with, but we wanted to continue to do the correct things so they carry on," Stahl said.
Solomon made it 5-0 just 97 seconds into the second half when he tapped in a cross played to the back post by Kynn Loss.
"This was a performance that we've been working toward all season," Stahl said. "We had it; we just needed to put it all together. Tonight, it really did come together."
Milton (16-3-1) got on the board with 32 minutes to play when Carter Lilley pounded home a shot after a bad Midd-West clearance.
Now the Mustangs get a shot at defending state champion Lewisburg in the district final. The Green Dragons are the only team to beat Midd-West this year.
"I'm super-excited," Eppley said. "The first game was disappointing, a 1-0 loss. Now we get another shot at them."
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 2A BOYS SOCCER
SEMIFINAL
At Central Columbia H.S.
MIDD-WEST 5, MILTON 1
First half
MW-Owen Solomon, 20:54; MW-Kyle Ferster (Nick Eppley), 24:21; MW-Nolan Stahl, 27:24; MW-Eppley (Noah Romig), 38:37.
Second half
MW-Solomon (Kynn Loss), 41:37; Milt-Carter Lilley, 47:42.
Shots: MW 17-6. Shots on goal: MW 10-3. Corners: MW 5-0. Saves: Milton 5 (Jonah Strobel); Midd-West 2 (Cole Keister).