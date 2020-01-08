The Daily Item
MILHEIM — Hannah Montminy scored 13 of her game-high 18 points in the first quarter to lead Penns Valley to a 44-34 win over Midd-West in nonleague girls basketball on Monday.
Kate Martell added nine points for the Rams (3-5).
Makenna Dietz had 10 points, and Bella Fave added eight points for the Mustangs (0-11).
Penns Valley 44, Midd-West 34
Midd-West (0-11) 34
Zoe Webb 3 0-0 6; Makenna Dietz 4 2-2 10; Chloe Sauer 1 0-2 2; Bella Fave 3 0-0 8; Alexis Walter 2 2-2 6; Leah Ferster 1 0-1 2. Totals 14 4-7 34.
3-point goals: Fave 2.
Did not score: Mattie Spriggle, Alyssa Snyder, Sage Phillips.
Penns Valley (3-5) 44
Lydia Collison 3 0-0 8; Hannah Montminy 7 2-2 18; Katie Romig 2 0-0 5; Leah Beben 1 0-0 2; Kailen Winkelblech 1 0-0 2; Kate Martell 4 0-0 9. Totals 18 2-2 44.
3-point goals: Collison 2, Montminy 2, Romig, Martell.
Did not score: Kennedy Welshans, Aydyn Van Heyst, Avery Dinges.
Score by quarters
Midd-West 9 12 7 6 — 34
Penns Valley 13 14 8 9 — 44