MIDDLEBURG — Makayla Whitenight and Carly Nevel led Midd-West to a 3-0 win over Loyalsock in a girls volleyball scrimmage Thursday.
The Mustangs swept with scores of 25-22, 25-17 and 25-16 against the first-year Lancers program.
Whitenight had seven aces, five digs and one kill, while Nevel tallied two aces, four digs, four kills and a block.
Macy Cook recorded four aces and a kill; Miriam Goss had three aces and a kill; and Haylee Hamilton posted an ace and four digs.
Midd-West hosts South Williamsport for Senior Night at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
n Minersville 3, Shamokin 0
MINERSVILLE — The Battlin’ Miners topped the Indians 25-12, 25-8, 25-22.
Ari Nolter led Shamokin with eight assists, and Morgan Nolter knocked down four kills in the loss.