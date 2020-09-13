The Daily Item
MIDDLEBURG — Nick Eppley scored two goals to help Midd-West beat Mifflinburg, 3-0, at Sports Boosters Athletic Park on Saturday during the Midd-West Classic Boys Soccer Tournament.
Eppley gave the Mustangs the lead with 18:08 left in the first half to open the scoring, before Stefan Leitzel scored with 8:35 left in the opening half. Eppley scored with 17:00 left in the game to finish off the scoring.
The Mustangs (1-0-1) and Bulldogs played to a scoreless draw. The Wildcats (0-2) also fell by a score of 2-0 to Jersey Shore on Saturday.
Midd-West 3, Mifflinburg 0
First half
MW-Nick Eppley, 16:08; MW-Stefan Leitzel (PK), 8:35.
Second half
MW-Eppley (Preston Arbogast), 17:00.
Shots: MW, 10-0. Corners: MW, 17-0. Saves: Midd-West, 0; Mifflinburg, 10.
Jersey Shore 2, Mifflinburg 0
First half
JS-Eli Reibson, 20:06; JS-Breck Miller, :02.
Shots: JS, 8-0. Corners: JS, 5-0. Saves: Mifflinburg 8, Jersey Shore 0.
Midd-West 0, Jersey Shore 0
Shots: MW, 12-1. Saves: Midd-West 0; Jersey Shore 12.
n Milton 3,
Central Mountain 0
MILL HALL — Conner Smith scored two goals for the Black Panthers on their opener.
Smith scored with 24:57 left in the first half of an assist by Evan Yoder. He scored with 2:54 left in the game off an assist from Carter Lilley.
Austin Gainer scored the other Milton goal with an assist from Ethan Hamilton with 16:46 left in the first half.
Tyler Flederbach had 13 saves in the shutout for the Black Panthers.
Milton 3, Central Mountain 0
First half
Milt-Conner Smith (Evan Yoder), 24:57; Milt-Austin Gainer (Ethan Hamilton), 16:46.
Second half
Milt-Smith (Carter Lilley), 2:54.
Shots: CM, 13-8. Corners: CM-8-4. Saves: Milton (Tyler Federbach), 13; CM (Cy Probst), 5.
n Warrior Run 3, Danville 1
TURBOTVILLE — Logan Confer and A.J. Beiber each scored goals, and the Defenders were helped by an own goal in beating the Ironmen.
Confer scored just 9:09 into the game to give Warrior Run an early lead. Ten minutes later, Tanner Polcyn was credit with a goal for Warrior Run after a Danville own goal.
Beiber made 3-0 with 30:05 left in the game.
Renzo Yuasa scored off an assist from Doug Houser with 21:32 left in the game for Danville.
Warrior Run 3, Danville 1
First half
WR-Logan Confer (unassisted), 30:51; WR-Tanner Polcyn (own goal), 20:13
Second half
WR-A.J. Beiber (unassisted), 30:05; Dan-Renzo Yuasa (Doug Houser), 21:32.
Shots: WR, 13-6; Corners: WR, 7-4. Saves: Warrior Run, 5; Danville (Evan Hass), 10.
n Hughesville 2, Shikellamy 1
HUGHESVILLE — Nick Trevouldes scored off a rebound after a penalty kick with 8:29 left in the game to lift the Spartans over the Braves.
Cam Cowder scored for the Braves on a penalty kick with 11:19 left in the game to tie the game at 1-1.
Dylan Zechman had three saves for the Braves.
Hughesville 2, Shikellamy 1
First half
H-Nick Trevouledes (unassisted), 3:26.
Second half
S-Cam Cowder (penalty kick), 11:19; H-Trevouledes (unassissted), 8:29.
Shots: Shik, 9-5. Corners: Hugh, 4-2. Saves: Shikellamy (Dylan Zechman), 3; Hughesville (Kaden Fetterman), 6.
n Central Columbia 2,
Southern Columbia 1
CATAWISSA — Steven Brink scored with 8:46 left in the game to lift the Blue Jays to the victory.
Alex Morrison scored an unassisted goal with 31:29 left in the game to give the Tigers a 1-0, but Brink scored on a penalty kick with 17:15 left in to tie the game.
Central Columbia 2, Southern Columbia 1
Second half
SCA-Alex Morrison (unassisted), 31:29; CC-Steven Brink (penalty kick), 17:15; CC-Brink (Jacob Fought), 8:46.
Shots: SCA, 11-8. Corners: SCA, 5-0. Saves: SCA (Savich Chapman), 6; CC (Maddix Karns), 10.