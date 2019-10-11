MIDDLEBURG — Rylee Shawver scored nine minutes into the second half to tie the score, Midd-West was the beneficiary of an own goal five minutes later, and the Mustangs defeated Central Columbia 2-1 in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II girls soccer Thursday.
The Blue Jays took the lead midway through the first half, but that was all Central Columbia could get. Rylee Weaver made 11 saves for the Mustangs.
Midd-West 2, Central Columbia 1
First half
CC-Alyx Flick (Ellie Rowe), 21:17.
Second half
MW-Rylee Shawver (Arianna Rich), 49:02; MW-Central Columbia own goal, 54:04.
Shots: CC, 14-7. Corners: CC, 1-0. Saves: Central Columbia 3 (Humphrey); Midd-West 11 (Rylee Weaver).
n Southern Columbia 4,
South Williamsport 2
ELYSBURG — The Tigers scored three first-half goals — including two in 68 seconds — to take control of the HAC-III contest.
Loren Gehret scored twice and Riley Reed and Evelyn Cook each scored for Southern Columbia (11-1-3).
Southern Columbia 4,
South Williamsport 2
First half
SC-Riley Reed (Marlee Swank), 22:47; SC-Loren Gehret (Morgan Marks), 21:39; SC-Evelyn Cook (Gehret), 11:45.
Second half
SC-Gehret (Marks), 33:28; SW-Haley Neidig, 15:01; SW-Neidig, 9:37.
Shots: SC, 10-7. Corners: SC, 3-1. Saves: South Williamsport 6 (Laila Shams); Southern Columbia 6 (Rilyn Wisloski, Mackenzie Palacz).
n Shikellamy 3, Milton 0
MILTON — Eryn Swanger scored a pair of goals and assisted on the third — all in the first half — to lead the Braves to the HAC-I win.
Kendra Mull also scored for Shikellamy. The Braves got nine saves from Cassi Ronk for the shutout.
Kamryn Snyder made four saves for the Black Panthers.
Shikellamy 3, Milton 0
First half
S-Eryn Swanger (Wiley Egan), 20:45; S-Swanger (Kaylee Richey), 18:08; S-Kendra Mull (Swanger), 5:56.
Shots: M, 9-7. Corners: M, 5-4. Saves: Shikellamy 9 (Cassi Ronk); Milton 4 (Kamryn Snyder).
n Selinsgrove 2,
Mifflinburg 1
MIFFLINBURG — Ella Magee scored the tiebreaking goal 16 minutes into the second half to lift the Seals to the HAC-I win.
Jessica Smith gave Selinsgrove the lead with five minutes left in the first half. The Wildcats tied the game 2:19 into the second half when Angelina Feliciano scored off an assist from Remi Stahl.
Selinsgrove 2, Mifflinburg 1
First half
S-Jessica Smith, 34:56.
Second half
M-Angelina Feliciano (Remi Stahl), 42:19; S-Ella Magee, 56:05.
Shots: S, 8-5. Corners: S, 4-1. Saves: Selinsgrove 4 (Alivia Ravy); Mifflinburg 6 (Kristi Benfield).
n Mount Carmel 3,
Loyalsock 2
MOUNT CARMEL — Mia Chapman scored a second-half hat trick to lead the Red Tornadoes to the HAC-III win.
The Lancers scored with 4:42 left in the first half to take the lead. Chapman then scored with 23:45, 10:26 and 5:36 left to put Mount Carmel ahead 3-1.
Loyalsock scored with 20 seconds left for the final margin.
n Lewisburg 6, Jersey Shore 0
LEWISBURG — Taryn Beers and Ella Reish both scored twice for the Green Dragons in their dominant HAC-II victory.
Sophie Kilbride added a goal and two assists for Lewisburg (12-4-1).
Lewisburg 6, Jersey Shore 0
First half
L-Taryn Beers (Sophie Kilbride), 14:11; L-Ella Reish (Mikayla Long), 24:29; L-Reish (Kilbride), 35:48.
Second half
L-Beers (Chelsea Stanton), 25:36; L-Amelia Kiepke, 35:49; L-Kilbride (Long), 38:28.
Shots: L, 30-2. Corners: L, 10-1. Saves: Jersey Shore 10; Lewisburg 2 (Lauren Gross).