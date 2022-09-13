MIDDLEBURG — Midd-West's Kyle Beward and Connar Imbro of Montoursville, both finished the match with the score at 39 for their respective teams. Beward got a little more help as the Mustangs edged the Warriors 178-186 on Tuesday.
Garrett Leitzel and Chris Walter ended with a 46, and Trevor Sheaffer had 47 for the Mustangs. All good enough for Midd-West to edge out Montoursville in HAC-II action at Shade Mountain.
Midd-West 178, Montoursville 186
at Shade Mountain G.C. (Par 36)
Midd-West: Kyle Beward (39), Garrett Leitzel (46), Chris Walter (46), Trevor Sheaffer (47).
Montoursville: Connar Imbro (39), Cael Frame (47), Aiden Evans (49), Tanner Menne (51).