SELINSGROVE — For 80 minutes of game time Thursday, the composed defense that defined Midd-West’s season had the team on a track to the district semifinals.
When the scoreless game went to a decisive shootout, however, the Mustangs’ hopes were derailed in a frustrating series of eight-second bursts.
Central Columbia converted its first three shootout chances, while Blue Jays goalie Makiah Brewer stopped four of five to lift the No. 4 seed to a thrilling 1-0 win at Selinsgrove H.S. in District 4 Class A.
“It’s just a bad way to lose,” said Midd-West junior midfielder Marlo Spriggle, “especially when we put all that we had on the line and we practiced so hard the past week to win.”
Central Columbia (9-7) advanced to Tuesday’s quarterfinals to face top-seeded Lewisburg, a 2-0 winner over No. 8 Southern Columbia. The Blue Jays and Green Dragons play at 7 p.m., following a 5 p.m. semi between No. 2 Bloomsburg and No. 6 Muncy.
The Mustangs (8-9) had a 15-11 overall advantage in shots during regulation time. They also had a handful of scoring threats during the first half and into the early part of the third quarter.
“We’ve had a hard time scoring this year. I mean, we dominated the game; we’ve just got to finish,” said Midd-West coach Jodie Sheaffer. “You can’t win a game if you don’t finish.”
Sheaffer’s defense was stifling throughout, and particularly in consecutive 10-minute overtime periods of 7-vs.-7 play when senior Haley Stahl was a stopper in the circle.
In the shootout — a recent rules shift from penalty strokes — the Blue Jays’ Caitlyn Weatherhill, Emma Yoder and Ali Heintzelman scored in succession for the winning 3-1 advantage. Alexia Griffith, the Mustangs’ second shooter, was the only one of five to beat Brewer.
“At practice the other day I was like, ‘Coach, we need to practice one-v-ones,’” said Brewer, who had 15 saves in regulation. “I don’t want to get to that situation, but we’ve got to be prepared because it’s different than any other situation, obviously. So I wanted to practice it.”
Brewer consistently charged off her line and smothered the Midd-West shooter’s ball at her feet. First shooter Sarah Shupp’s attempt was kicked away, while Stahl’s point-blank drive at Brewer some 15 yards from the cage took a 90-degree angle out of bounds. Shupp’s quick move to her right opened up space for an angled shot that momentarily tied the shootout at 1.
“I like to stay (upright) until about the stroke line, and then I back off and let them have a little time to gauge what way they’re going to go,” said Brewer. “So I stay on my feet and try to be agile on my toes.”
Brewer had a low collision at Spriggle’s feet, which resulted in a second try for the Midd-West junior. Spriggle was injured with 91 seconds remaining in the second overtime when a drive hit her flush on top of the right foot. She limped back to the 25-yard line for her eight-second shootout attempt, but was thwarted by Brewer who again stopped the ball at her feet.
“My foot’s not feeling the greatest, but I wanted to score,” said Spriggle. “When she tackled me twice ... The first time when I got (the ball) back it was good, then she did it again and I thought I was going to get the ball back again but I didn’t.”
Mustangs sophomore Paris Seibel, who finished with 11 saves, stopped Central’s Sam Kurian despite the Blue Jays holding a 3-1 lead after Midd-West’s fourth attempt. Delaney Klingler was permitted to take a fifth attempt that Brewer charged to smother.
“I don’t like strokes and I don’t like one-v-ones,” said Sheaffer. “Even if you play two 15-minute (periods) with a goalie and then play withtout a goalie, I think you’ve got to put them out on the field and let them play.”
Spriggle’s long drive created some chances for Midd-West in the opening half. Central defended her tighter and limited those plays after halftime.
Early in the third quarter, Spriggle received a corner insert and drove a ball that was deflected just wide of the cage. On the restart, Klingler drove past a defender on the right baseline and pushed a pass in front for a seconds-long scramble that the Blue Jays diffused.
“We definitely missed some opportunities,” said Sheaffer. “Mar has a great ball going into the circle. We did amazing (Wednesday) at practice; it just didn’t work for us today. We had so many opportunities in front of the cage, and their goalie just scrapped and she kept them out.”
DISTRICT 4 CLASS A FIELD HOCKEY
QUARTERFINAL
At Selinsgrove H.S.
No. 4 Central Columbia 1, No. 5 Midd-West 0 (SO)
Shots: MW, 15-11. Corners: CC, 12-10. Saves: Midd-West 11 (Paris Seibel); Central Columbia 15 (Makiah Brewer).
Shootout: Midd-West — Sarah Shupp, saved; Alexia Griffith, scored; Haley Stahl, saved; Marlo Spriggle, saved; Delaney Klingler, saved. Central Columbia — Caitlyn Weatherhill, scored; Emma Yoder, scored; Ali Heintzelman, scored; Sam Kurian, saved.