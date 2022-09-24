MIDDLEBURG — Pick the right moments of Saturday's game, and the Midd-West football team can look pretty good.
However, mistakes at critical times continue to dearly cost the Mustangs.
Hughesville scored two defensive touchdowns and broke the game open with a 54-yard TD run on a quarterback sneak as the Spartans knocked off Midd-West, 28-0, at Sports Boosters Park in a Heartland Athletic Conference-Division III matchup.
"One mistake becomes two, and we have to learn to get the next play mentality," Midd-West coach Lance Adams said. "It's not one person; it's nobody's fault. Ultimately it rests on my shoulders. But we've got to get out of that mindset of, as soon as we make a mistake our chins hit our chests."
The Mustangs (1-4 overall, 0-3 HAC-III) allowed an opening touchdown drive to the Spartans, covering 69 yards. Mason Hoppes scored from 24 yards out, and the Spartans led 7-0 with 4:48 left in the first quarter.
The Midd-West defense settled in for the rest of the first half, allowing just 79 total yards the rest of the way and forcing two punts.
Hughesville's best chance to add to its lead in the first half was on its final drive to the Midd-West 27. The Mustangs' Avery Englehart knocked down a pass at the goal line intended for Aidan Barlett and then picked off the next pass, keeping the Spartans off the scoreboard.
The Spartans (3-2, 2-1) got the ball first in the second half, and when Austin Dorman knifed through the offensive line to stop Hoppes for a 1-yard gain on third-and-2, the Spartans opted to go for it from their own 45.
Tyler Wetzel took the fourth-down snap, and snuck it over the left side. He churned through the line, and the Mustangs had two chances to stop him, but he broke the tackles and raced down the left sideline for a 54-yard TD.
Wetzel, the Spartans' backup quarterback, entered the game when Landon Lauver hit Hughesville starter Luke Maier as he threw a pass late in the first half. Maier returned for one series later in the second quarter, but Wetzel played the whole second half.
"We make that (fourth-down) tackle, it's probably a different game. They probably get the first down, but it's hard to bounce back from something like that mentally," Adams said.
The Midd-West defense stopped a drive on a fourth-and-12 from the Hughesville 22, after Dorman had a tackle for loss on first down to put the Spartans behind the chains.
However, an errant option pitch on third-and-4 bounced around on the field until the Spartans' Garet Sharer picked up it at the 11 and returned it for a touchdown and a 21-0 lead.
The Mustangs' defense stopped two straight fourth downs deep in their territory, one on a drive that started at their 18. An interception on the very next play set up Hughesville at the 18, but three penalties forced the Spartans to punt from the Midd-West 44.
The Mustangs then put together their best drive, marching from their 9 into Hughesville territory. However, the Spartans' Aidan Barrett stepped in front of a pass and returned it 64 yards for a touchdown and a 28-0 margin.
HUGHESVILLE 28, MIDD-WEST 0
Hughesville (3-2);7;0;14;7 — 28
Midd-West (1-4);0;0;0;0 — 0
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
H-Mason Hoppes 24 run (Keegan Smith kick)
Third quarter
H-Tyler Wetzel 54 run (Smith kick)
H-Garet Sharer 11 fumble return (Smith kick)
Fourth quarter
H-Aidan Barlett 64 interception return (Smith kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
;H;MW
First downs;11;10
Rushes-net yards;31-178;40-100
Passing yards;83;23
Passing;5-15-1;4-15-3
Fumbles-lost;0-0;2-2
Penalties-yards;9-65;2-15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Hughesville: Tyler Wetzel 3-56, TD; Mason Hoppes 8-46, TD; Kelby Gordner 10-40; Angelo Ferrigno 4-33; Luke Stutzman 1-8; Chaz Neidig 2-1; Luke Kaiser 2-(-1); Nick Bragalone 1-(-5). Midd-West: Jasher Wolf 17-54; Austin Dorman 14-37; Bryce Hackenberg 5-15; Colby Brower 3-8; team 1-(-14).
PASSING — Hughesville: Kaiser 4-10-1 for 65 yards; Blake Davis 1-1-0 for 18 yards; Wetzel 0-4-0; Midd-West: Wolfe 4-13-2 for 23 yards; Brower 0-2-1.
RECEIVING — Hughesville: Aidan Barlett 3-53; Justin Fowler 1-21; Neidig 1-9. Midd-West: Kaiden Kauffman 2-12; Cory Weiand 1-7; Brower 1-5.