The Daily Item
MIDDLEBURG — Alexis Walter scored six of her game-high 10 points in Midd-West’s strong first quarter, and the Mustangs prevailed in a nonleague girls basketball game, 36-27, on Monday.
The Mustangs (2-3) bolted to a 16-3 lead after one quarter as Rylee Shawver added four points in the period. Shawver finished with six points, while Leah Ferster, Sarah Shupp and Alyssa Snyder each added four.
Midd-West 36, Montgomery 27
Montgomery 27
Cece Beckley 1 0-0 2, Shelby McRae 2 0-3 4, Taylor McRae 3 1-4 7, Morgan Tupper 1 0-1 2, Natalie St. James 0 0-1 0, Clara Ulrich 2 0-0 4, Faith Persing 1 6-10 8. Totals 10 7-19 27.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Arlyannah Craemer.
Midd-West (2-3) 36
Rylee Shawver 3 0-2 6, Sage Phillips 0 0-2 0, Makenna Dietz 0 2-4 2, Chloe Sauer 1 0-4 2, Sarah Shupp 1 2-2 4, Bella Fave 0 3-4 3, Alexis Walter 3 3-4 10, Leah Ferster 1 2-2 4, Carmyn Markley 0 1-4 1, Alyssa Snyder 2 0-0 4. Totals 11 13-28 36.
3-point goals: Walter.
Did not score: Marlo Spriggle, Kay Hassinger.
Score by quarters
Montgomery 3 6 11 7 — 27
Midd-West 16 7 4 9 — 36
n Southern Columbia 55,
Montoursville 43
MONTOURSVILLE — Summer Tillet scored 10 points, and Grace Callahan hit a pair of 3-pointers in Southern Columbia’s 24-point first quarter in a Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II win.
The Tigers (4-2 overall, 4-1 HAC-II) bolted to a 24-3 lead as Faith Callahan and Ally Griscavage each added three points in the period. Tillett scored a game-high 15 points, while Loren Gehret added 14.
Southern Columbia 55,
Montoursville 43
Southern Columbia (4-2, 4-1) 53
Faith Callahan 2 5-6 10, Grace Callahan 2 1-2 7, Ally Griscavage 3 2-8 8, Summer Tillett 5 5-7 15, Loren Gehret 4 5-7 14. Totals 16 18-30 55.
3-point goals: G. Callahan 2, F. Callahan, Gehret.
Did not score: Mackenzie Palacz, Tasmiya Russell-King, Maddie Griscavage, Ava Novak.
Montoursville (0-6, 0-4) 43
Alaina Marchioni 3 0-0 7, Kenna Mensinger 0 2-2 2, Mackenzie Weaver 3 0-0 8, Mackenzie Cohick 3 3-4 9, Madalyn Adams 4 4-5 15, Anna Baylor 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 9-11 43.
3-point goals: Adams 3, Weaver 2, Marchioni.
Did not score: Hannah Albert, Shianne Klemick, Madison Moll, Mahlon Yonkin, Madison Labotch.
Score by quarters
Southern Columbia 24 4 14 13 — 55
Montoursville 3 11 6 13 — 43
n Milton 34,
Meadowbrook Chr. 17
MILTON — Crystal Hamilton scored eight points, Kyla Rovenolt added six, and Milton blanked Meadowbrook Christian in the middle quarters of the nonleague win.
Meadowbrook’s Kailey Devlin scored 10 of her game-high 12 points in the fourth quarter.
Milton 34,
Meadowbrook Christian 17
Milton (3-4) 34
Kiersten Stork 0 3-4 3, Leah Walter 1 2-2 4, Morgan Reiner 1 0-0 2, Crystal Hamilton 3 2-5 8, Abbey Kitchen 0 3-4 3, Kyla Rovenolt 3 0-0 6, Brooklyn Wade 1 0-1 2, Larissa Shearer 1 0-0 2, Jacklyn Hopple 1 0-0 2, Kylie Wagner 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 10-16 34.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Raulerys Vega-Garcia, Lydia Crawford, Mackenzie Lopez, Talya Bardole, Kelly Hause.
Meadowbrook Christian 17
Shelby Hartman 0 0-1 0, Emily Toland 1 1-2 3, Alyssa Canelo 0 1-2 1, Emma Yordy 0 1-2 1, Kailey Devlin 4 4-4 12, Audrey Millet 0 0-2 0. Totals 5 7-13 17.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Alayna Smith.
Score by quarters
Milton 7 10 9 8 — 34
Meadowbrook Chr. 3 0 0 14 — 17
n Northumberland Chr. 51,
Columbia County Chr. 11
NORTHUMBERLAND — Emma Ulmer scored 14 points, pulled six rebounds, blocked two shots and assisted on two baskets as Northumberland Christian rolled to an Allegheny Christian Athletic Association win.
Ulmer’s twin sister, Anna, matched her with six rebounds while scoring five points and blocking two shots for the Warriors (8-0, 3-0 ACAA).
Northumberland Christian 51,
Columbia County Christian 11
Columbia County Chr. (1-3, 1-3) 11
Natalie George 1 0-0 3, Kara Boudman 3 0-0 6, Abbey Yocum 1 0-0 2. Totals 5 0-0 11.
3-point goals: George.
Did not score: Ava Stakiewicz, Olivia Dilena, Morgan Perry, Elizabeth Yocum, Hannah Artman, Ava Dilena, Isy Kessler, Hazlee Bialecki, Gracie Clippinger, Ashleigh Boudman.
Northumberland Chr. (8-0, 3-0) 51
Eden Daku-Treas 1 0-0 2, Kaitlyn Bookwalter 6 0-0 12, Kara Wilhelm 1 0-0 2, Emily Garvin 7 0-0 14, Emily McCahan 1 0-0 2, Anna Ulmer 2 0-0 5, Emma Ulmer 7 0-0 14. Totals 25 0-0 51.
3-point goals: A. Ulmer.
Did not score: Kendra Schoeppner, Emma Daku-Treas, Jenika Krum, Allison Miller, Caryssa Ressler.
Score by quarters
Columbia County Chr. 3 4 4 0 — 11
Northumberland Chr. 19 16 12 4 — 51