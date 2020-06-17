Breeann Sheaffer felt the ball thud against her field hockey stick a heartbeat before she saw how close it was to ending Wilson College’s season.
She instinctively muscled the ball away from the cage as the goal line came into focus at her feet late in the third period of the Colonial States Athletic Conference (CSAC) championship game.
Though it was followed by a scoreless quarter and the game-winning overtime goal, it’s not a stretch to say Sheaffer’s defensive save sent her Phoenix to their first NCAA Division III Tournament.
“I felt so relieved,” she said of the play that possibly clinched her CSAC Tournament MVP award. “That was the game, right there.”
You would think that championship experience — something the former Midd-West standout called “probably the best feeling I’ve ever had in field hockey” — would be the most impactful event of her sophomore year. Yet not two months later, Sheaffer learned she had been named the CSAC’s representative on the National Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC).
The appointment, both rare for her school and for someone so young, inspired Sheaffer to change the course of her future. She shifted her major from Veterinary Medical Technology — one of the aspects that originally sold her on Wilson — to sports management with a minor in coaching.
“When my coach called and told me about the National SAAC, I looked at my mom and said, ‘I’m more excited about this than anything else,’” Sheaffer recalled. “I love sports, and the thing I realized is I’m not ready to graduate and not have sports as part of my life.”
So the girl who knew nothing of a college that was women-only for all but the last six of its 151 years, has become one of its most visible athletes in her short time in Chambersburg.
“Breeann has worked very hard and loves the game. Her dedication and commitment are top-notch,” said Jodie Sheaffer, Breeann’s mother and high school coach. “As a mom, I love to watch her play and I couldn’t be prouder of the player and young lady she is becoming.”
Making a college decision
Sheaffer has always been a natural central midfielder. Beyond the skill and athleticism to play at both ends of the field, she had a knack for scoring but the desire to facilitate offense.
“Whenever I score it seems it’s more the luck of the draw,” she said with a laugh. “I’m more of an assister.”
She did that in spades, setting the school record with 42 in her four-year varsity career, a mark eclipsed this past season by 2020 graduate Brenna Brown. Sheaffer was a three-time Heartland Athletic Conference Division I all-star (first team in her final two years), and earned all-state recognition following her 46-point senior season.
Twice she led the Mustangs to the District 4 Class A semifinals under the direction of her mother.
“She has always been a great leader,” said Jodie Sheaffer. “She works as hard in the offseason as she does in-season. She gives 100% always and loves her team and respects her coaches.”
The Sheaffer ladies visited Wilson when Breeann was still considering Keystone College and King’s College. The Chambersburg campus was a hit, as was the pre-veterinary program and class sizes. Phoenix coach Shelly Novak, an alum in her 16th year, also made a strong connection with the Sheaffers. Novak’s promises to keep Sheaffer in the middle of the field and save jersey No. 6 sealed the deal.
“(Novak) was really good in the recruiting process, and I felt if she cared so much about me then she would care about me that much as a player,” said Sheaffer. “She knew I loved to play in the center, and I had concerns that my college coach would try to move me from the position I’ve played since junior high. She told me that’s where she sees me on her field.”
Sheaffer started all 17 games in her freshman year at Wilson, recording six assists as the Phoenix advanced to the CSAC semifinals in their first year in the conference. They had previously competed in the Northeast Athletic Conference.
This past season, spurred by the desire to contribute more to her team’s success — and motivated by being voted one of Wilson’s four captains — Sheaffer raised her game to another level. She ranked third on the team with five goals, second with five assists and tied for third with 15 points. She led the Phoenix with four game-winning goals (one in each of their first three wins), setting the stage for their championship run.
“My freshman year I felt I did some good things, but I came in this year and felt more confident and really did feel like a big part of the program,” she said. “I worked hard over the summer thinking, I’m going to come in and make a difference. It felt really good to get captain; I felt like I did as a captain in high school. It’s not really the title — I would have stepped up anyhow – but knowing I had that title gave me a boost of confidence to be there for the team.”
Sheaffer had an assist in Wilson’s CSAC semifinal win over Cedar Crest, then shut down Savanna Robinson, top-seeded Keystone’s 27-goal scorer, in the title game to earn MVP. Both victories avenged losses from earlier in the Phoenix’s 10-9 season.
“I didn’t make any of the conference all-star teams, and before the (final) my coach told me that I need to show them how I well I play,” Sheaffer said. “(Novak) was one of the first people to come up to me afterward, and she said, ‘I told you you deserved it!’
“That’s one of the few games I could say I actually deserved that award. I felt I played my best.”
‘A learning experience’
An 8-1 loss to Endicott in the NCAA opening round was a welcome learning experience for a Wilson team that had no seniors. Greenwood graduate Morgan Burkepile, who matched Sheaffer with 15 points last season, was one of the Phoenix’s six juniors. Sheaffer was the lone sophomore.
Sheaffer also views her appointment to the National SAAC as a learning experience. She was a member of Wilson’s SAAC, which coordinates events for student-athletes in addition to voting on sports-related legislation on the conference level. She was also one of two Wilson representatives on the CSAC council, which advises conference athletics directors, administrators and staff regarding policies and procedures that affect their teams, both on the conference and national levels.
“Bree is definitely a special student-athlete, and we are fortunate to have a student of her caliber representing our institution on the field and in the classroom,” said Jeremy Shepherd, Senior Associate Athletics Director for Athletic Communications at Wilson.
In January, Sheaffer learned she would replace two-year CSAC rep Samantha Kastner from Notre Dame of Maryland on the National SAAC. She is an associate member, serving with the primary member from within the Empire 8, on the Division III national committee.
“Right now, instead of meeting with the conferences in person, it’s been a lot of Zoom calls, spreading the word about certain topics and bouncing ideas off one another,” she said. “One of the main topics right now is should Division III sports be allowed to make money from the business of being athletes? We’ve started taking surveys and exchanging thoughts about that.”
The National SAAC position is based on a calendar year. Sheaffer must re-apply in November to be retained, which is likely little more than a formality. Though she didn’t serve in student government at Midd-West, she immediately embraced the SAAC work at Wilson and was soon motivated to change majors.
“Essentially, I found it really interesting and cool talking to other athletes all the time, people from different states who care as much as sports as I do,” she said. “At first it was very overwhelming because there was a lot going on, but now that I’ve been involved for six months it feels more natural. I’m learning a lot, and next year I hope to make even more of a difference.”
Sheaffer had the same focus prior to her sophomore season, and that turned out positively life-changing.