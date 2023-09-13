MIDDLEBURG — Maesyn Franquet had a goal and assist, and goalie Aleah Feltman made two first-half goals stand up as Midd-West knocked Mifflinburg from the ranks of the undefeated with a 2-0 win in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II play on Wednesday.
Bailey McCoy gave the Mustangs a 1-0 lead with 9:33 left in the first quarter off a Maesyn Franquet assist, before Maesyn scored from an assist from Mekenna Franquet with 10:01 left in the first half for the only scoring in the game.
Feltman finished with four saves for Midd-West (4-1 overall, 2-1 HAC-II).
Lillee Dorman had six saves for the Wildcats (6-1, 4-1).
Midd-West 2, Mifflinburg 0
First quarter
MW: Bailey McCoy (Maesyn Franquet), 9:33.
Second quarter
MW: Maesyn Franquet (Mekenna Franquet), 10:01.
Shots: MW, 7-4. Corners: MW, 9-3. Saves: Midd-West 4 (Aleah Feltman); Mifflinburg 6 (Lillee Dorman).