MIDDLEBURG — For someone who always learns from his losses, Midd-West junior Conner Heckman went 10 months between defeats as a high school wrestler.
The Mustangs’ 132-pounder won the final match of his sophomore year last March to earn a PIAA Class 2A seventh-place medal, not long after dropping a one-point decision to Meadowbrook Christian Academy’s Cade Wirnsberger.
Heckman then opened this season with 17 consecutive wins before losing 2-1 on Jan. 22 to Central York’s Carter Davis.
Apparently armed with more knowledge, Heckman went on another tear, winning his next nine bouts in a row before Saturday night’s District 4 South Sectional final, where he lost to Southern Columbia’s Mason Barvitskie. No surprise that the score was 1-0.
If past is prelude, the 132-pound field at the district tournament should be prepared for a battle when the wrestlers take the mat Friday and Saturday in Williamsport.
In addition to Barvitskie, Heckman expects a good match from Benton junior Ethan Kolb.
“I’m looking forward to it,” he said, noting that the three of them will probably meet several more times if everybody stays healthy.
Heckman will open the tournament with a first-round match against South Williamsport sophomore Sam Persun. The winner faces Troy senior Seth Seymour in Saturday’s quarterfinals. The top six will advance to the regional.
Having so many rematches could present a challenge, but Heckman said, “It’s not that tough. It’s kind of one of those things where you look at what you did wrong in the last match by the time you go back out.”
“I don’t do the same thing every match. I usually mix things up and I approach them differently,” he added.
The familiarity goes even further as he, Barvitskie, and Kolb have wrestled in the offseason as members of the same club team.
“It should be interesting,” he said of the next month.
Heckman got his 100th career win in last weekend’s quarterfinals. He is now 101-22 for his career, 32-4 this season.
Midd-West coach Dale Franquet said that Heckman started slowly in his finals loss to Barvitskie. The Tiger got the only point of the match with a second-period escape.
“The good thing is, they will see each other the next three weeks,” Franquet predicted, referring to the district, regional and state tournaments.
Heckman, son of Troy Heckman and Bethany Dressler, has been wrestling competitively since he was a first-grader. He said interest grew when he was a youngster going with his dad and others to hunting camp.
“I kind of liked wrestling the older guys. The guys in our hunting camp all wrestled and I had fun with it, and didn’t take it too serious,” he said.
He wrestled through his elementary school years, and things took a turn when he got to junior high, he said.
Wrestling in the Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling tournaments, he didn’t make it onto any of the state teams while at the elementary level, but ”I felt a lot better, and I placed in seventh and eighth grade. Then I was pretty well ready for (high school) and decided to get to the big stage,” he said.
Despite a 36-8 record as a freshman for the Mustangs, Heckman was disappointed in his rookie season.
“I definitely feel like I didn’t get to where I should have been,” he said. “I should probably have been at the state tournament my first year. I didn’t have a good year.”
Despite the gaudy record, Heckman finished one spot shy of a state berth with a sixth-place finish in the Northeast Regional, losing to Warrior Run’s Kaden Majcher.
Now, with a state appearance under his belt, Heckman said he is ready for the next move.
“I have a lot of experience and, now that I have been there and experienced it, I know what I need to do to get the job done there,” he said.
Franquet agreed.
“Conner put the time in this summer, and he knows that he can get to that level consistently,” Franquet said. “He’s one of those kids that deserves what he’s getting because he puts the time in. He puts the extra time in, and he’s an excellent student, too. He knows what he wants, and he knows what he needs to do to get there.”
Both Heckman and his coach gave credit to 2021 Midd-West graduate Avery Bassett for helping the junior get to this level.
“He came up through the program with someone to look up to in Avery, and (Avery) pushed him to make him a little better,” Franquet said. He added that last year the two worked together all the way through the state tournament, and it paid off.
Bassett, who is 21-7 as a freshman at George Mason University, took second in the state tournament last year and third as a junior. He holds the Midd-West wins record with 153.
Heckman said, “I think the main thing Avery gave me was a lot of confidence. He was a good teammate and always helped boost me up. He’s always been there, especially after a loss, when he got me focused again.
“If I lost a match, Avery would come over and get me refocused and get me ready for the next match,” he added, noting that he often talks to Bassett on the phone.
Although he wrestles year-round (or, as he said, “24/7”), Heckman also plays baseball for the Mustangs. He missed last year’s district championship season due to an injury but plans to return this spring.
For now, he is only concerned about his most coveted prize.
“I’m focused on going for the state gold,” he said. “It’s been the goal since the beginning of the year, and I don’t think it’s going to change now.”