MIDDLEBURG — Paris Seibel stopped all four shots, and Midd-West converted on both of its shots as the Mustangs won for just the second time in five games with a 2-0 shutout of Mifflinburg in Heartland Athletic Confedrence-Division II action.
Lana Plummer scored with 7:33 left in the second quarter off an assist from Lorna Oldt.
Abby Benner's goal came with 10:07 left in the third quarter.
Midd-West improves to 8-6 overall, 5-3 HAC-II. Mifflinburg falls to 5-8, 2-5.
Midd-West 2, Mifflinburg 0
Second quarter
MW-Lana Plummer (Lorna Oldt), 7:33.
Third quarter
MW-Abby Benner, 10:07.
Shots: Miff, 4-2. Corners: Miff, 9-8. Saves: MW 4 (Paris Seibel); Miff 0.