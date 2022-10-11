MIDDLEBURG — Paris Seibel stopped all four shots, and Midd-West converted on both of its shots as the Mustangs won for just the second time in five games with a 2-0 shutout of Mifflinburg in Heartland Athletic Confedrence-Division II action.

Lana Plummer scored with 7:33 left in the second quarter off an assist from Lorna Oldt.

Abby Benner's goal came with 10:07 left in the third quarter.

Midd-West improves to 8-6 overall, 5-3 HAC-II. Mifflinburg falls to 5-8, 2-5.

Midd-West 2, Mifflinburg 0

Second quarter

MW-Lana Plummer (Lorna Oldt), 7:33.

Third quarter

MW-Abby Benner, 10:07.

Shots: Miff, 4-2. Corners: Miff, 9-8. Saves: MW 4 (Paris Seibel); Miff 0.

