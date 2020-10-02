Both Midd-West coach Brad Hatter and Lewisburg coach Marc Persing know the talent their teams possess and the work they’ve put into this wacky 2020 season.
And it pains both that their teams are 0-3 and not achieving the goals set for this season as they prepare to face each other Saturday in a Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II contest.
“We’ve had a tough go of things, but if you look back at each specific game, we’ve had our opportunities,” Midd-West coach Brad Hatter said. “We’ve got to be able to turn the page. We just have to learn to let things go.”
Lewisburg coach Marc Persing said: “We want to play spoiler. I think being honest — with only two teams making the playoffs (Lewisburg is playing up in Class 4A this season) — it’s the only thing we can do at this point.”
The Mustangs have not been able to recover from some early miscues, and it’s shaken their confidence. Hatter said he believes Midd-West will become a different football team if they get some success early.
“We’re looking for that one drive, that one defensive series to give us that confidence going forward,” Hatter said. “We’ve been missing opportunities, and hurting ourselves in ways that are uncharacteristic of us. We had a 12- or 15-yard run on the first play from scrimmage last week, and then have a bad snap when we come back to it. We’re kind of shooting ourselves in the foot in that way all season.”
Even if both teams are out of the playoff race, it’s another chance to see two of the top running backs in the area in their final seasons on the local gridiron. Midd-West senior Hunter Wolfley has run for 392 yards and five touchdowns this season.
“He’s a guy that can bust out a 70-yard run at any time,” Persing said.
Max Moyers is the Green Dragons’ all-time leading rusher. He leads the team with 249 yards and two touchdowns this season.
“He’s a good player. He’s somebody you have to make sure you fill gaps and try to make sure he doesn’t get it going,” Hatter said.
Hatter also cautions his team can’t focus completely on Moyers, because players like Cam Michaels (three TDs) and quarterback Ethan Dominick can hurt them as well.
“They have a lot of guys that can make plays,” Hatter said. “You can’t just focus on Moyers. Those other guys will hurt you.”
Lewisburg’s schedule gets much tougher over the next three weeks. The Green Dragons travel to Montoursville and Southern Columbia in the next two weeks. Then they host Loyalsock in Week 7.