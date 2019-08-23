It will be hard to top the first time Midd-West played Marian Catholic in football — for obvious reasons.
The first-ever game in Mustang history ended in an easy victory.
As Midd-West opens its second season at West Snyder Middle School tonight against the Colts, the biggest advantage the Mustangs have is just having a full offseason.
“We’ve been able to install all the things that we wanted (this offseason). We were able to have three days in the summer at the Lycoming College football camp,” Midd-West coach Brad Hatter said. “We had from June on last year to get everything ready and up to speed. Now when practice started, we had to spend a little time revisiting stuff and the rest of time being able to fine-tune things.
“That’s huge on both sides of the ball.”
The Mustangs needed the offseason to find a replacement for quarterback Marc Piccioni, who graduated. Oakley Bennett emerged as the starter for the Mustangs. He played some last season when Piccioni was hurt.
“The biggest thing that got him the job was his work ethic. Oakley was at everything in the offseason. I also think that experience that he got last year was a big help,” Hatter said.
Hatter also wanted to see improved pass blocking from his offensive line at the scrimmage last week against Columbia.
“A big emphasis for us during the offseason was our pass protection,” Hatter said. “When we looked at the film (of the scrimmage). Some of the problems we did have, some of that is we just have to get the ball out quicker.”
Senior lineman Reid Dunkelberger said the offensive line knew where they needed to get better.
“Communication is definitely somewhere we could improve,” Dunkelberger said. “I’m happy with the heart that everyone has and how hard everyone pushes themselves.”
Bennett will key an offense led by fullback Trey Lauver, who ran more than 100 yards against the Colts last season, and halfback Joe Rodriguez, who replaces the graduated Kameron Kline.
They must replace tight end and defensive end Owen Zechman, who is playing at the University of Delaware. Junior Ben Umstead steps in at tight end, while Rodriguez will play defensive end for the Mustangs.
“Ben has really taken a step forward at the tight end position. He’s got receiving skills down the middle of the field. He’s a very aggressive football player, especially in run blocking,” Hatter said. “Joe and Thane (Treaster) on the other side at defensive end gives us two explosive upfield guys. Teams could run to the other side of the field last year to avoid Owen. I don’t think they’ll be able to do that this year.”
Against the Colts, Hatter’s biggest concern is Marian Catholic’s speed. Midd-West has some size across the offensive front. The Colts counter with a light, quick defensive line.
“It’s going to be a challenge for us to block them, then to keep them blocked,” Hatter said. “They are really quick all around.”
Mason Miller is the Colts’ quarterback. He threw for 669 yards against the Mustangs last year after entering the game in relief.