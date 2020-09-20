SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — Midd-West won the first game in program history Saturday, but was topped by South Williamsport in four games in volleyball action.
The Mounties won 26-24, 25-21, 23-25, 25-23.
The Mustangs’ only previous high school match was a three-game loss to Shamokin on Monday.
Makyla Whitenight led Midd-West with 15 aces and five kills. Holly Dillman added three aces and two kills, and Carley Nevel had three aces, one kill and the Mustangs’ only block.
South Williamsport 26-25-23-25, Midd-West 24-21-25-23
Midd-West stats
Kills — 12 (Makyla Whitenight 5, Holly Dillman 2, Haylee Hamilton 2, Carly Nevel, Macy Cook, Miriam Goss). Aces — 22 (Whitenight 15, Nevel 3, Dillman 3, Cook). Blocks — 1 (Nevel).
n Shamokin 3,
Lourdes Regional 0
COAL TOWNSHIP — The Indians swept the Red Raiders 25-21, 25-16, 25-4 behind 18 assists, five kills and six aces from Ari Nolter.
Morgan Nolter knocked down a team-high nine kills, and also served four aces.
Defensively, Dana Burd had four blocks, and Nadia Pearson came up with six digs.
Shamokin 25-25-25,
Lourdes Regional 21-16-4
Shamokin leaders
Kills — Morgan Nolter 9, Ari Nolter 5, Mady Nolter 3. Assists — A. Nolter 18. Aces — A. Nolter 6, Mo. Nolter 4, Dana Burd 3, Ma. Nolter 3. Blocks — Burd 4, Mo. Nolter 1. Digs — Nadia Pearson 6.