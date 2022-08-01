In an era when fastpitch softball was as popular in Valley summers as hot dogs and carnivals, the name Franquet was well known in the sport.
Dale Franquet Sr. and his sons Dale Jr. and Jeff were among the players who flocked to venues such as Sampsell Field in Milton and Wolfe Field in Lewisburg in the 1980s and 1990s to continue their amateur athletic careers. Dale Sr. coached at Bucknell University while Jeff has been the head coach at several Division I colleges and played the sport internationally.
Decades later, there is another Franquet in town.
Obviously, 12-year-old Maesyn Franquet, a rising eighth grader in the Midd-West School District, never witnessed her dad, uncle and grandfather play the game, but it’s evident by the skill and passion with which she plays the game that softball is truly in her blood.
Her outstanding play in Little League along with premier tournaments with her travel ball team, Aftershock, has led Maesyn to a spot in the USA Softball All-American Games later this month in Oklahoma City.
Selected from a tryout in March in Quakertown, Maesyn is one of 15 players chosen for the Northeast Region age 12-under-team. The event will be held Aug. 12-14 in the USA Softball Hall of fame Stadium.
According to USA Softball’s website, “Designation to a USA Softball All-American team is the highest honor a player can receive and instantly brands the player as one of the top athletes in the United States. Only 360 girls Nationwide will have the opportunity to wear the USA Softball jersey at this elite event.’’
Each Region will select teams (30 players and 4 coaches) to represent their geographical area.
After trying out in late March in Quakertown, Maesyn had to wait about a week to learn if she had made the team.
When she got the email from the national team coach, East Stroudsburg University head coach Jamie Wohlbach, that she had made the 15-player roster, Maesyn said, “I was so excited. I was like, ‘oh my gosh, no way, I just made that team.’ ”
She said, “There were a lot of good girls, a lot of talent, it was very competitive, and definitely everyone was there to make the team,’’ she said.
Wohlbach had no doubt that the daughter of Dale Jr. and Angela Franquet belonged on the team.
“Maesyn had a really good tryout,” she said. “She stood out to all of the coaches with her strength of skills, mechanics, footwork and glove work at second base.”
Teams in the tournament will be named Stars, Stripes and Freedom, and will play one another multiple times during the three days (Aug. 12-14).
Meanwhile, Maesyn continued to play for the Clinton County all-stars and helped lead that team to district and sectional championships and into the state tournament championship, before losing to North Pocono. Her travel team season continues into early October.
Maesyn said her interest in softball began at age 5 in the Middleburg Coach Pitch league.
“My dad, my uncle and my G-pop (Grandfather Dale Sr.) all played and they really got me involved in the game and they all kind of taught me what it was all about, and that’s how I fell in love with it,” she said.
Her father said, “We played with dad for a number of years. Dad played for 50 years. We told Maesyn that when we were her age, we were always at
Sampsell Field. We were at the ballfields all the time.”
Today, Dale Jr. operates a training center, Twisted Steel, at their Middleburg home, where Maesyn and her teammates hold many of their practices.
Maesyn said she can play anywhere on the field, but for travel ball, she primarily plays second base and shortstop. She also pitched for the Little League all-star team.
Maesyn, who tried out and was selected for second base for the national tournament, could spend some time in the circle.
Said Wohlbach, “(In the tryout) she also did a great job pitching with solid command of pitches, and velocity.’’
Although she plays field hockey and basketball for the school, Maesyn does not play softball for Midd-West, limiting her play to travel ball and major tournaments.
Despite spending much of her free time playing or practicing softball, her top priority, Maesyn said she finds time to relax.
“I like to hang out with my dogs and my friends and my family, “she said. “I like to ride golf carts and stuff.’’
Her softball schedule is hectic, but not bothersome.
“Not really. It’s fun doing want I love, so it’s not like I really complain about it, and I feel like I still have time to relax and hang with friends and sometimes they come watch me play and support me,” she said.
Of the three, softball remains No. 1 for Maesyn.
“I love the team atmosphere. Everyone on the team is there to pick each other up,” She said. “It’s a competitive game and whenever I’m in the batter’s box, it’s me and the pitcher. It’s a team (game) but it also has individual things, and you have to show up yourself and perform.
“That’s really different from basketball and field hockey,” she added.
Maesyn hopes that the experience in the national tournament will teach her a lot more about the game and allow her to see different aspects from what she is used to.
“I will get to meet some (Olympic players) and have new coaches, play for some different people,” she said.
Maesyn’s parents said they are grateful to two Selinsgrove businesses – Aubrey Alexander Toyota and L.B. Water—that have contributed to the expense of the trip
The trip also includes a camp the day before the tournament, where the girls will meet elite players and coaches from across the country, including some Olympic players.
“I’m super excited,” she said.
But not nervous.
“I think I’ll be able to focus right away. I don’t really get nervous for games. I feel like I can go play in the biggest tournaments and not be that nervous,” she said.
Although she looks forward to playing for some elite coaches, Maesyn said she continues to learn a lot about game from Shawn Weaver, her Little League and travel team coach.
“He taught me a lot about the game, he is one of the best coaches as far as training, attitude, mindset – he’s definitely helped me a lot along with my dad, my uncle and my G-pop,” she said.
Weaver, a former coach for baseball, softball and wrestling at Jersey Shore High School, said, “Maesyn is one of the smartest softball players that I have ever coached. She has played the game since she was young and has grown up in a softball rich family.
“It was no surprise to me when Maesyn was selected from the tryout she attended. She is a talented player and I feel she can compete with anyone her age and be successful,” he said.
Weaver said he has coached her for four years on the Aftershock 14U travel team and three years on the Clinton Little League team, and she is the leadoff hitter on both teams and does a great job of setting the pace for the offense.
‘’She is very knowledgeable, has great speed, and gets on base at very high rate. She is a super aggressive on the base paths and that plays into the way we like to play the game,” Weaver added.
Maesyn also credits much of her success to her sister, 16-year-old Mekenna, who was a Little League teammate in the past, including a team that won the league championship in the 8U division.
Maesyn plays for Clinton County because no Snyder County league was available locally for both sisters to play and was the next closest. Dale said they had to get permission from Little League’s offices in Bristol, Conn., for the transfer.
Next up for Maesyn after Oklahoma will be more travel ball and tournaments, but eventually, she plans to play Division I softball.
“I want to play for the Florida Gators,” she said. “That’s my hope.”
Weaver said, “Maesyn is super coachable and is eager to learn each and every day. Obviously, she is a very talented softball player, but the thing that sets her apart from others her age is her drive to want to get better each and every day.’’
The coach added, “I have coached very few athletes that have her skill set, and the work ethic to go along with it like she does,’‘
Weaver said.
Her USA coach would not disagree.
Wohlbach, who played in college and professionally, said, “We are excited to coach her in Oklahoma. The event is the best of the best for 12U across the country.’’