Midd-West senior football player Joe Rodriguez was injured Friday night late in the Mustangs’ loss to Jim Thorpe.
Rodriguez was taken to the hospital by ambulance, and the game was called with less than two minutes to play.
According to Midd-West high school Principal Thor Edmiston and board president Victor Abate, the injury was to Rodriguez’s back, not his spine.
Midd-West football coach Brad Hatter said Rodriguez had some restrictions and would be out a couple weeks, but “in the grand scheme of things, he’s going to be fine.”
Rodriguez went home from the hospital on Sunday, and Hatter said some of his teammates visited him that afternoon.
“He was in good spirits, and I think it helped them to see that he was fine,” Hatter said.
The Mustangs (2-3) travel to Penns Valley on Friday.
“We addressed (the injury) on Monday, which was the first time the entire team was back together,” Hatter said. “We processed through some of the emotions, and talked about using this as an opportunity to motivate us to play for him starting this week.
“We’re back at it, and so far we’ve had a good week of practice.”