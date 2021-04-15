MIFFLINBURG — Midd-West scored all of its runs from the sixth inning on, and rallied for a 10-9, 10-inning victory over Mifflinburg in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I softball on Wednesday.
The Mustangs trailed 6-3 entering the seventh inning. With one out, Rachel Keister and Alanna Keister each singled. Sarah Shupp followed with an RBI single. Caroline Zerby cut the lead to 6-5 with an RBI groundout. Storm Wilt followed with the game-tying hit to even the game at 6-6.
Mifflinburg had a chance to win the game in the bottom of the eighth. Camryn Murrey doubled, and Emilie Miller singled and took second. Chloe Hanselman then walked to load the bases with no outs. Midd-West pitcher Bella Parra got a strikeout, induced a grounder to Wilt who threw home for the force out, and a line out to end the threat.
In the top of the 10th, Midd-West broke through. Teagan Schreffler started the inning on second base, and advanced to third on a groundout. Mckennin Voss bunted home Schreffler to give the Mustangs a 7-6 lead.
After an out, Shupp doubled home three runs to give Midd-West a 10-6 lead.
Miller started on second for Mifflinburg in the bottom of the 10th, and moved to third on a groundout. After a strikeout, Evelyn Osborne singled her home to cut the lead to 10-7. Brook Karchner followed with a two-run homer to center field to bring Mifflinburg within 10-9, but Parra got a groundout to end the game.
Midd-West improves to 3-3 overall, 2-3 HAC-I. Mifflinburg drops to 1-5, 1-4.
Midd-West 10,
Mifflinburg 9 (10 inn.)
Midd-West 000 003 300 4 — 10-17-2
Mifflinburg 111 102 000 3 — 9-13-0
Lorna Oldt, Bella Parra (5) and Mckennin Voss. Paige Stewart and Evelyn Osborne.
WP: Parra; LP: Stewart.
Midd-West: Rachel Keister 3-for-6, 2 runs; Alanna Keister 2-for-6, 3 runs; Sarah Shupp 4-for-6, double, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Storm Wilt 2-for-5, RBI; Teagan Schreffler 2-for-5, homer (6th, two on), 2 runs, 3 RBIs.
Mifflinburg: Evelyn Osborne 2-for-5, 2 RBIs; Brook Karchner 2-for-6, double, homer (10th, one on), 2 RBIs; Jaden Keister 2-for-5, double; Camryn Murrey 2-for-5, double; Emillie Miller 3-for-5, double, 3 runs; Chloe Hanselman, 2 runs.
n Line Mountain 4,
Susquenita 0
MANDATA — Kyra Matter scattered two singles, and the Eagles scored all of their runs in the second inning of the TVL victory.
Matter struck out 11, walked one and hit a batter in the complete-game victory.
In the Line Mountain (3-2 overall, 3-1 TVL) second inning, Jaya London walked and was sacrificed to second. Emily Gonsar walked. London scored on a passed ball. Matter followed with an RBI double, stole third and scored on a passed ball. Brooke Novinger capped the scoring with a solo homer.
Line Mountain 4, Susquenita 0
Susquenita 000 000 0 — 0-2-0
Line Mountain 040 000 x —4-5-1
Kreiger, Wengrich (3) and Bower, Kreiger (3). Kya Matter and Kylie Klinger.
WP: Matter; LP: Kreiger.
Line Mountain: Matter, 2-for-4, double, run, 2 RBIs; Brooke Novinger, homer (2nd, solo).
n Williamsport 11,
Shikellamy 3
SUNBURY — The Millionaires scored four runs in the second inning, and cruised from there to the nonleague victory.
Blaire Balestrini had a solo homer for the Braves (5-2).
Isabelle Griswold had three hits and scored three runs to lead Williamsport (4-0).
Williamsport 11, Shikellamy 3
Williamsport 040 123 1 — 11-16-3
Shikellamy 110 001 0 — 3-5-2
WP: Kendal McAnelly. LP: Sydnee Leeser.
Williamsport: Myla Kelley 2-for-4, 2 RBIs; Aubrianna Blair 2-for-5, double, run, RBI; Isabelle Griswold 3-for-4, 3 runs; Layla Waldman 2-for-2; Avery Eiswerth, 2-for-2; Maria Montya 2-for-4.
Shikellamy: Blaire Balestrini, 1-for-4, homer (6th, solo).
n Central Columbia 15,
Southern Columbia 0 (4 inn.)
ALMEDIA — Mea Consentino tossed her second perfect game of the season, this time beating the rival Tigers.
Consentino struck out nine and needed just 46 pitches to complete the four-inning game.
Consentino also had two doubles and scored two runs at the plate for the Blue Jays (5-1 overall, 3-1 HAC-II).
Southern Columbia falls to 2-5, 1-5.
Central Columbia 15,
Southern Columbia 0 (4 inn.)
Southern Col. 000 0 — 0-0-6
Central Col. 570 3 — 15-10-0
Avery Konyar and Emily Brent, Jaymie Petro (2). Mea Consentino and Payton Crawford.
WP: Consentino; LP: Konyar.
Central Columbia: Ellie Rowe 2-for-4, 2 runs, RBI; Alyx Flick, double, run, RBI; Olivia Hubler 2-for-3, 2 RBIs; Consentino 2-for-3, 2 doubles, 2 runs.