TURBOTVILLE — Midd-West overcame a second-half deficit to defeat Warrior Run 2-1 in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II boys soccer.
Tyrese Hazzoum scored 12:10 into the second half to give the Defenders a 1-0 lead.
Just more than seven minutes later, the Mustangs (15-2) were in the lead. Aiden Steininger tied the score off a pass from Nick Eppley, and Carter Knepp put Midd-West ahead with an assist from Trey Wagner.
Midd-West 2, Warrior Run 1
Second half
WR-Tyrese Hazzoum, 12:10; MW-Aiden Steininger (Nick Eppley), 15:32; MW-Carter Knepp (Trey Wagner), 19:17.
Shots: MW, 8-2. Corners: MW, 5-2. Saves: Midd-West 1; Warrior Run 6.
n Milton 3,
Central Columbia 1
ALMEDIA — Owen Yoder and Brodey Scoggins each had a goal and an assist to lead the Black Panthers to the HAC-II win.
The Blue Jays took the lead 12 minutes into the game, but Yoder tied the score just more than a minute later. Carter Lilley and Scoggins both scored in the first half to put Milton (11-5) ahead by two at intermission.
Milton 3, Central Columbia 1
First half
CC-Aaron Whisner (Nicholas Beninger), 11:59; M-Owen Yoder, 13:05; M-Carter Lilley (Brodey Scoggins), 20:41; M-Scoggins (Yoder), 37:18.
Shots: T, 8-8. Corners: M, 6-4. Saves: Milton 7 (Colton Loreman); Central Columbia 5.
n Lewisburg 12,
Montoursville 0
MONTOURSVILLE — Anthony Bhangdia scored four goals, three in the first half, as the Green Dragons earned a dominant HAC-II win.
Lewisburg (16-0-1) got goals from eight players.
Lewisburg 12, Montoursville 0
First half
L-Anton Permyashkin (James Koconis), 34:59; L-Anthony Bhangdia (Ben Liscum), 28:58; L-Bhangdia (Josh Nicholls), 10:52; L-Bhangdia (Koconis), 8:12.
Second half
L-Philip Permyashkin (A. Permyashkin), 38:49; L-A. Permyashkin (Nicholls), 31:52; L-Liscum (Bhangdia), 25:38; L-Bhangdia (Alfred Romano), 20:48; L-Eli Adams (Alan Daniel), 18:49; L-Carter Hoover (P. Permyashkin), 15:38; L-Stephen Tiffin (Cole Temple), 14:50; L-Temple, 1:55.
Shots: L, 23-1. Corners: L, 10-0. Saves: Lewisburg 1 (Tony Burns, Ryan O’Hara); Montoursville 6 (Zach Baylor, Mason Lauchk).
n Selinsgrove 8,
Jersey Shore 0
JERSEY SHORE — Nick Ritter and Kyle Ruhl each scored two goals, including one apiece during a second-half outburst that fueled Selinsgrove’s HAC-I rout.
The Seals led 3-0 at halftime on goals by Ritter, Ruhl and Noah Deer. They then scored four times in a 10-minute span early in the second half to put the game away. Josh Pontius and Jamison Bohner added goals in the spree. Aidan Hunt capped the scoring.
Selinsgrove 8, Jersey Shore 0
First half
S-Nick Ritter (Noah Derr), 33:33; S-Derr (Josh Pontius), 19:05; S-Kyle Ruhl, 12:29.
Second half
S-Ritter (Owen Magee), 33:01; S-Ruhl, 29:31; S-Pontius, 24:51; S-Jamison Bohner, 23:18; S-Aidan Hunt (Magee), 14:28.
n Southern Columbia 4,
Shamokin 1
CATAWISSA — Erick Shufeldt scored goals three minutes apart in the second half to help Southern Columbia pull away.
Adan Trathan gave the Tigers (9-7) a 2-0 halftime lead with an assist to Wyatt Roadarmel and a goal on a penalty kick. Shufeldt made it 4-0 with assists from Alex Morrison and Aidan Laughlin.
Carter Smink had the Indians’ goal.
Southern Columbia 4,
Shamokin 1
First half
SC-Wyatt Roadarmel (Aden Trathen), 12:08; SC-Trathen (penalty kick), 0:31.
Second half
SC-Erick Shufeldt (Alex Morrison), 13:01; SC-Shufeldt (Aidan Laughlin), 9:56; S-Carter Smink (Logan Williams), 3:30.
Shots: SC 8-3. Corners: SC 11-1. Saves: Shamokin 3 (Dallas Scicchitano); Southern Columbia 2 (Savich Chapman).
n Halifax 6, East Juniata 1
HALIFAX — The Wildcats scored four goals in the first 19 minutes to take control of the Tri-Valley League semifinal.
Halifax advances to play Greenwood in the TVL final on Wednesday at Upper Dauphin.
Xavier Clement scored the lone goal for the Tigers.
Halifax 6, East Juniata 1
First half
H-Colby Enders (Nathan Tanner), 1:10; H-Tanner (Enders), 6:32; H-Tanner (Enders), 12:49; H-Nathan Berger (Tanner), 18:55.
Second half
EJ-Xavier Clement, 42:46; H-Preston Lebo (Elijah Krell), 59:42; H-Zane Cassell, 77:26.
Shots: H, 18-10. Corners: T, 3-3. Saves: East Juniata 12 (Andrew Hunter); Halifax 7 (Ben Anderson).