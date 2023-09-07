Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Sun and clouds mixed with a slight chance of thunderstorms during the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 84F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.